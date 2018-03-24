Ghani Rings in New School Year, Vows to Improve Education

(Last Updated On: March 24, 2018 5:40 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani has formally began the new educational year of 1397 by ringing the bell and vowing to improve the quality of education in the country.

Congratulating the New School Year, the president stressed on the role of teachers and students in the peace process.

Ghani stated that the capacity building, strengthening and implementation of education plan is the priority of the government and the existence of corruption and lack of professional teachers are unacceptable.

“Half of our teachers do not have the needed capacity and students are not taught as they needed,” President said.

The government would bolster the professionalism of teachers to provide qualitative teaching to students in schools, the Ghani stressed.

He also criticized the depriving of three and a half million children from education, closure of one thousand schools and lack of buildings for 50 percent of schools in the country.

President admitted that he failed to stand by its commitments.

“I had promised you to give you lands. I accept the shortcomings, but I will try to solve the issue,” Ghani added.

In the meantime, President insisted on holding the parliamentary election and having a stable peace in the country.

Ghani also announced that 6,000 school buildings will be built within the next two years in the country.