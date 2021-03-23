Ghani rings in new school year, says 1,800 schools will be built

(Last Updated On: March 23, 2021)

President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday that 11,173 new teachers will be recruited across the country in the new academic year.

He said the recruitment process will be based on a fair and just process.

Marking the start of the new school year, Ghani also said the salary increases for teachers will come into effect from the middle of the year.

He said he has ordered the Ministry of Finance to prioritize the salary increase process.

Ghani meanwhile also announced that 1,800 new schools will be built across the country. Following this announcement, the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development handed over the keys and documents of 732 new schools to the Ministry of Education.

According to Ghani, at least one million children will attend school this year.

“Strengthening Afghanistan’s education requires the responsibility of the government, the private sector and, thirdly, people’s support,” Ghani said.

In the field of education, attention should be paid to quality, Ghani added.

On peace. Ghani said that he wants a peace where there is no bloodshed.

“I want peace so that we do not need an armored vehicle and this bloodshed must end and we must all take a national stand to stop this bloodshed,’ Ghani said.

“Two million children who are just on paper at school but do not go to school is a disaster,” Ghani added.

Ghani also asked the Ministry of Health to pay more attention to the health of students.

“If the third wave of the Coronavirus hits, the education sector will need serious attention,” Ghani told delegates attending the event.

Ghani also asked the Ministry of Higher Education to employ top university students so as to strengthen the Ministry of Education.

“My favorite time at the [Presidential] Palace is when students come to the Palace because I see hope in their faces,” Ghani said.

Afghanistan’s education sector has struggled to develop over the years and is still trying to overcome the shortage of professional teachers,the problem around inadequate text books and not enough school buildings.