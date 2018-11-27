Ghani Reveals the Constraints Facing Afghan Economy

(Last Updated On: November 27, 2018)

Addressing a private sector side event in Geneva on Tuesday, Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani pointed out the constraints that have challenged the Afghan economy.

Ghani said that they need to identify and deal with constraints facing the Afghan economy.

“Our most fundamental constraint is that international institutions are basing their project assistance on projects. Their model of development is to projects but no country on earth and that I know off is achieved a sustainable growth on a project bases,” he said. “We need to shift the programs and strategies.”

He also talked about the constraints of infrastructure, renewable energy, and credit in his country.

In parts of his speech, the president said that Afghanistan’s natural resources can play a crucial role in dealing with poverty in the country.

“To deal with poverty and instability on one side, but prosperity and empowerment on the other, the other side of the equation is our natural resources. Our natural resources are estimated to be worth one trillion dollars. But they remain on paper,” Ghani said.

He further said that the government has created the legal structure for mining and natural resources so that they become “manifest” a source of stability and prosperity.

At the event, the U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass said that his country will generate its contributions to supporting peace, security and durable settlement to the conflict that has been devilled to Afghan society for too long.

“I just want to reinforce that the United States will continue to be a strong partner of everyone in Afghanistan whether it is inside the government or outside the government who is committed to achieving this kind of solutions that benefit broader society,” Bass said.

Dr. Ehsan Bayat, the Founder and Chairman of the Bayat Group who has also attended the event, said that Afghanistan has proven itself to be a creative, dynamic and resilient nation, adding that lack of talent has been a challenge in his country.

He said the Afghan entrepreneurs are passionate to achieve success and prosperity, keen to learn new skills and quick to take on new challenges.

“I have more than 6,000 employees in my organization and I am proud that we have young Afghan men and women filling key jobs including technical jobs,” Dr. Bayat said. “Our nation has thousands of young Afghans who are motivated, ready and keen to work in help you achieve commercial success.”

This comes as the Afghan government and the United Nations are co-hosting the Geneva conference on Afghanistan on Tuesday and Wednesday. The conference is aimed to show the solidarity of the international community with the Afghan people and the government in their efforts for peace and prosperity; and for the Afghan government to renew its commitment to development and reform.

The conference is a crucial moment for the Afghan government and international community to demonstrate progress and commitment, and maintain the momentum for elections and opportunities for peace. It is also vital in measuring results against the $15.2 billion committed by the international community for Afghanistan in 2016.