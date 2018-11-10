Ghani Reveals Key Member of His Election Team

(Last Updated On: November 10, 2018)

As the politicians, parties, and coalition have stepped up to form their election tickets, President Ghani has revealed a key member of his team for next year’s presidential vote.

Recently, Ghani visited Daikundi province where he announced that the current Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish will be part of his election ticket for the upcoming presidential elections.

The president declared that Danish will remain in his team to complete the plans being implemented.

Sources told Ariana News that Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah will not be in the Grand National Coalition’s (GNC) ticket. But Salahuddin Rabbani is more likely to run for the election as a leading candidate of the coalition.

“We will make list, and then will pick a ticket from them,” said Mohammad Natiqi, a member of GNC.

Meanwhile, Hezb-e-Islami (HIA) led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar is also expected to form an election ticket.

“We want all the political parties to come together in a single team and agree on an election ticket,” said Humayun Jareer, a member of the HIA’s political committee.

Reports suggest, former National Security Advisor Mohammad Hanif Atmar will also run for the election and Yunus Qanoni will be as his first deputy in his election ticket.