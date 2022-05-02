Latest News
Ghani releases Eid message, urges against ‘monopoly’ of power
Former Afghan president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, who is currently living in exile, said in an Eid ul-Fitr message on Saturday that the current situation in Afghanistan is dangerous and that Afghans need to learn from the past and accept each other.
In an audio message of 28 minutes, posted on his Facebook page, Ghani did not name the Islamic Emirate or the IEA government directly, but it appeared that his message was also aimed at the current authorities.
Ghani fled the country on August 15 last year which led to the immediate collapse of the former government. Within hours, the IEA stepped in to fill the power vacuum. Since then, Ghani has kept a low profile and is believed to be living in Dubai.
In his Eid message, he said: “We must learn from history that all must accept each other. And if there is an emphasis on monopoly of power, the situation will get worse.”
“Afghans cannot be convinced by force. All Afghans need to talk to each other on a national consensus and come to a road map that aims for a prosperous, free and neutral Afghanistan. How we can reach out and work for prosperity and life, not for destruction and death,” he said.
Ghani also mentioned the recent bombings in Afghanistan and warned that once this started it is difficult to stop such actions.
“Once the door of explosions and suicide is opened, it is difficult to close this scourge again. But with national consensus and mutual acceptance, there is only one way out.”
On education,Ghani suggested that technology be used more so as to educate students remotely.
“Today, we do not have to educate children in schools, just like in the past. It can be equated with all in home, village, mosques and other places. The key is for them to realize that they have the potential to change their lives and the lives of their communities and make a difference,” he said.
According to Ghani, Afghanistan could benefit from the “successful experiences” of other Islamic countries.
Regarding Afghanistan’s foreign policy, Ghani emphasized the importance of maintaining good relations with foreign countries especially neighboring countries, and said that the development of the Asian continent was at an all-time high and something that was necessary.
“We need to work with all our neighbors, with all Asian countries, and with the rest of the world, for the benefit of both us and them.”
He also touched on the current economic crisis in the country and suggested that to overcome the problem national consultations were needed.
He said he had a short-term and long-term vision for economic recovery, stating that his “approach has always been to consult with the people, because individual intellect is not superior and we must always come to a conclusion together.”
Ghani also mentioned Afghans abroad and said that Afghans in foreign countries do not enjoy the same rights as they do in their own country.
“In a foreign country there is all despair. But at home together, there is the honor of all.”
Iran accuses US of using Daesh to destablize Afghanistan
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has accused Washington of using ISIS (Daesh) to create insecurity and a rift among religious and ethnic groups in Afghanistan.
Addressing an open session of parliament in Tehran on Sunday, Qalibaf said the US is using Daesh to create insecurity in Afghanistan in order to create ethnic-religious sedition in Afghanistan and to put pressure on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government to yield to its demands, Fars News Agency reported.
He said the IEA government is responsible for the establishment of security and stability in the country.
This comes after a string of bombings targeting mosques and civilians across the country in the past few weeks. Dozens of people have been killed and wounded in these attacks.
Tasnim news agency meanwhile reported that Qalibaf also stated that the IEA had failed to provide security and that he called the creation of an inclusive government with representatives of all ethnic groups in Afghanistan a fundamental need to succeed in ensuring lasting security in the country.
Iranian officials have repeatedly expressed concern about Daesh’s activities in Afghanistan, but the IEA has stated it has all but eliminated the terrorist group.
However, ISIS in Afghanistan – also known as Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) and Daesh – has claimed responsibility for four of the seven recent major attacks, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks extremist groups.
Repairs to damaged power pylons to take 20 days: DABS
Repair work on two power pylons that were bombed two days ago in Salang area of Parwan province would take up to 20 days, national electricity supply company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), said on Saturday.
The destruction of power pylons carrying imported electricity from Uzbekistan cut transmission to Kabul and 10 other provinces.
Safiullah Ahmadzai, the operational head of DABS, told national broadcaster RTA in Parwan, that the fundamental repair work of the two pylons would take 14 to 20 days.
He said that they would try to reconnect one circuit of the power lines by the end of Saturday.
Meanwhile, Hekmatullah Maiwandi, a spokesman for DABs, said on Sunday that the company’s technicians temporarily connected 150 megawatts of imported electricity to Kabul.
Afghanistan generates only 25 percent of its electricity domestically and the lines bringing power in from Uzbekistan have been attacked regularly.
Afghans celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr across the country
Afghans celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday, across all provinces of Afghanistan, including Kabul, after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government declared the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday night.
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, said after Eid prayers at the Palace mosque in Kabul, that this Eid has come with peace and social security.
Some IEA officials also said that a recorded message from their supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada was leaked from Kandahar’s Grand Mosque during Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.
Mohammad Naeem Wardak, a spokesman for the IEA’s political office in Qatar, wrote on his Twitter account that Eid prayers had been offered at the Grand Mosque in Kandahar province, and were led by Supreme Leader Mullah Habibullah Akhundzada.
According to officials, Akhundzada congratulated IEA forces for their victory.
The IEA’s Supreme Court announced late Saturday night that Sunday would be the first day of Eid ul-Fitr in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Acting Minister of Defense Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid said in his Eid message that destroyers of peace in the country would be stopped. He said no one would be allowed to disrupt security.
UNAMA also congratulated Afghans on Eid.
The Political Representative of the United Nations in Afghanistan (UNAMA) wished a peaceful Eid to the people of Afghanistan. UNAMA has also renewed its commitment to the United Nations to assist and cooperate with Afghanistan.
The head of the committee deciding Eid, Mawlawi Abdul Hakim, told the media Saturday that the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal had been sighted by 27 people in Kandahar, Farah, Zabul, Helmand and Ghor provinces.
This despite Saudi Arabia announcing Saturday that the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal had not been observed in Saudi Arabia. They declared Sunday the last day of Ramazan and Monday as the first day of Eid ul-Fitr.
