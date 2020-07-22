Ghani rejects Abdullah’s proposed five cabinet candidates

(Last Updated On: July 22, 2020)

President Ashraf Ghani has rejected his power-sharing partner Abdullah Abdullah’s proposed five key cabinet candidates, sources told Ariana News.

The nominees were including Anwar al-Haq Ahadi nominated for the Ministry of Agriculture – Mustafa Mastour, Ministry of State for Peace – Noor Rahman Akhlaqi, Ministry of Immigration – Fazl Ahmad Manawi, Ministry of Justice and Mohebullah Samim nominated for the Ministry of Tribes are the figures on the red list of the president Ghani.

The Presidential palace, however, said that ministry candidates should have political weight and merit and represent people.

“The main goal of the Afghan government is to nominate people to the parliament who have political weight, who is a mirror of the stability of the government and people should trust the past of the candidates. This is important for completing the cabinet,” said Sediq Sediqqi, the president’s spokesman.

But Sapidar says the political agreement and the constitution set the standard.

“The criteria for the ministerial nominee are clear in the constitution, but unfortunately the presidential spokesman is unaware of the ongoing debates and the provisions of the constitution,” said Fraidoun Khawzun, spokesman for the chairman of the High National Reconciliation Council.

This clash and dispute are also criticized. Some politicians say a number of figures nominated by the president are also not qualified.

Sayed Ishaq Gilani, leader of the Afghan Solidarity Movement, said: “Someone said I am illiterate, but Mr. Ghani has introduced her as the minister of a structure that is the body of Afghanistan, while she knows nothing more than embroidery. These actions of the president will create tension and persecution against Afghanistan.”

However, Article 72 of the Constitution states the criteria for selecting a ministerial candidate as per the following:

1. Having Afghan citizenship

2. Having higher education, work experience, and a good reputation

3. Age over 35 years

4. Not being convicted of crimes and violations against humanity

“The conditions provided for a ministerial nominee are in Article 72 of the Afghan constitution and cannot be accepted at the behest of individuals,” said lawyer Wahid Farzaei.

There are concerns that domestic political challenges could also delay the peace process.