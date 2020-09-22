Featured
Ghani reiterates call for ceasefire at virtual UN meeting
President Ashraf Ghani said on Monday night that a democratically stable and prosperous Afghanistan would be an example of how collective will can overcome even the most serious challenges.
Speaking at a virtual meeting to mark the United Nations’ 75th Anniversary, Ghani addressed global leaders and said his country sits at the heart of untapped potential, peace and prosperity, but is also a victim of turmoil.
The COVID‑19 pandemic exposed the world’s vulnerabilities as violence and warfare have evolved, he said, adding that the world is in the middle of a fifth wave of global terrorism.
Other drivers of turmoil include drought, famine and deepening inequality, he said, emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire in Afghanistan and calling on the UN General Assembly to help the country achieve peace.
World leaders gathered in a virtual format at the General Assembly on Monday to adopt a declaration honoring the multilateral framework put in place by its founders in 1945 and pledging to better live out the promise to save succeeding generations from the scourge of
“We are not here to celebrate,” world leaders said, through the declaration. “Our world is not yet the world our founders envisaged 75 years ago.”
In fact, it is plagued by growing poverty, hunger, terrorism, climate change — and now, the epic onset of COVID-19, they stated. People are forced to make dangerous journeys in search of safety. Least developed countries are falling behind “and we still have not achieved complete decolonization”, they stressed.
Acknowledging that COVID-19 caught them off-guard, they agreed it has served as a wake-up call for improving preparedness. “What we agree today will affect the sustainability of our planet as well as the welfare of generations for decades,” they said, committing to uphold the declaration in the spirit of “We the Peoples”.
Featured
Afghans, suspected of causing Moria camp fire, remanded in custody
Six Afghan nationals were remanded in custody by order of a prosecutor on the island of Lesvos on Monday after being charged with arson and participation in a criminal group.
The six are suspected of having set fire to the Moria refugee camp in Greece earlier this month – which left almost 13,000 people without shelter.
Four of the six Afghans are aged 19 and two are 17.
The defendants denied the charges against them and claimed they fell victim to the testimony of a fellow Afghan who also lived at the Moria camp.
They said he had reason to present them as arsonists because of tribal differences.
But according to Greek media reports, a video had reportedly helped police identify one of the suspected arsonists.
Featured
Trump’s former NSA says Afghan peace talks are ‘doomed to fail’
President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser HR McMaster said on Monday intra-Afghan negotiations are doomed to end in failure and warned the risk of another 9/11 type attack in the US was “very high”.
Speaking to USA TODAY following the launch of his new book “Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World”, McMaster expressed concern about a “destructive cycle” in American politics that has weakened the country.
In his book, he offers a thoughtful critique of US foreign policy and an assessment of Trump’s approach to North Korea, Afghanistan and other global hotspots.
McMaster makes it clear he disagreed with some of Trump’s decisions, such as negotiating with the Taliban, which, he told USA TODAY, was based on a “fantasy” and “wishful thinking” that the militant group would renounce its ties to al-Qaeda, which orchestrated the 9/11 attacks.
In February, the US signed a deal with the Taliban agreeing to a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. In exchange, the Taliban agreed to break ties with al-Qaeda.
But McMaster said the US deal will simply allow the Taliban to expand its territory and establish an Islamic caliphate and a terrorist training ground.
He also ridiculed the idea of a power-sharing agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban and said it will pave the way for the Taliban to reimpose its repressive laws on the Afghan people – particularly women.
“What (does) power-sharing with the Taliban look like?” he asked. “Does that look like … every other girls’ school bulldozed? Or does it look like mass executions in the soccer stadium every other Saturday?”
” … We’ve created this idea that the Taliban can be partners for peace when in fact, they’re determined to establish an Islamic caliphate in Afghanistan and to use that Islamic caliphate as a base for expansion,” McMaster said.
USA TODAY reported McMaster predicts the peace talks effort will result in failure and leave the US increasingly vulnerable – not just to al-Qaeda but to ISIS (Daesh) and other anti-American terrorist groups.
The threat is wider now, he said, and those groups are more capable.
In the book, he recounts Trump’s off-handed comment about the war in Afghanistan. “I could win that war in a week. I just don’t want to kill 10 million people.”
McMaster says that created a misunderstanding about the conflict and “cheapened” the sacrifices made by both American and Afghan soldiers who lost their lives in the war.
The USA TODAY interview follows last week’s discussion with CBS News, where the retired lieutenant general, who left the White House in March 2018, claimed that Trump with his new policy is “partnering with the Taliban against the Afghan government.”
“I think what [Trump] did with this new policy, is he, in effect, is partnering with the Taliban against, in many ways, the Afghan government. And so, I think that it’s an unwise policy. And I think what we require in Afghanistan is a sustained commitment to help the Afghan government,” McMaster told CBS.
Featured
US imposes sanctions on Iran’s Defense Ministry
The United States on Monday slapped new sanctions on the Iranian defense ministry and others involved in Iran’s nuclear and weapons program to support its assertion that all UN sanctions against Tehran are now restored.
The move, disputed by key European allies as well as US adversaries such as Russia and China, was announced on Monday evening by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Pompeo also told reporters the United States put new sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has deepened ties between Caracas and Tehran, Reuters reported.
Earlier Monday, Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said that the United States was waging a war against Iran by imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic’s crude exports.
“Today Iran is still fighting a war. America has waged a war against Iran with no blood,” Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the oil ministry’s news agency SHANA.
“No matter who you are, if you violate the UN arms embargo on Iran, you risk sanctions,” Pompeo said.
Ghani reiterates call for ceasefire at virtual UN meeting
Afghans, suspected of causing Moria camp fire, remanded in custody
Trump’s former NSA says Afghan peace talks are ‘doomed to fail’
US imposes sanctions on Iran’s Defense Ministry
Rescue workers search for survivors after Mumbai building collapses
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan to sign power transmission contract
15 killed, 75 wounded in Philippines twin blasts
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Trending
- Business4 days ago
Pakistan to set up markets along Afghanistan-Pakistan border
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
- Featured3 days ago
Trump calls Taliban tough but says US military can’t police Afghanistan
- Featured3 days ago
UK to allow more interpreters to start new lives in Britain
- Featured3 days ago
A grim day of assassinations and bombings for Afghans
- Featured5 days ago
Two asteroids pass Earth safely within two hours of each other
- Latest News5 days ago
Taliban attack security outposts in Nangarhar, killing 20
- Featured5 days ago
Difficult decisions had to be made to get to talks tables: Khalilzad