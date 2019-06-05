Breaking News

Ghani Receives Sportsmen on Second Day of Eid

President Ashraf Ghani met with the sportsmen at the presidential palace on Wednesday morning.

Ghani’s office said in a statement that he congratulated the Eid-ul-Fitr to the athletes.

In addition to the athletes, a number of government officials and foreign diplomats were also present at the meeting.

According to the statement, President Ghani praised the athletes for their victories and shared the government’s plans for the growth of the sport in the country.

Photos released by the palace shows that the President is walking around the palace together with the athletes and shares information about the historic buildings inside the presidential palace.

