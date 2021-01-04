Latest News
Ghani reassures ANDSF of ‘no compromise’
President Ashraf Ghani said on Monday at an event at the Ministry of Defense that there will be no compromise on Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) as long as he is “alive”.
Addressing high-ranking officials and soldiers Ghani said: “There will be no compromise on Security and Defense Forces of Afghanistan as long as I and the nation are alive. You are the pride of the Afghan people.”
Ghani stated the Afghan security forces had given the “highest sacrifice” in the last six years.
Ghani also presented a number of security force members with medals and bestowed the Ghazi Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan medal on Army Chief General Yasin Zia.
This comes just a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sparked a backlash from Afghan officials when he said US President Donald Trump’s administration had managed to convince the Taliban to sit down around the peace talks tables.
In doing this, Pompeo said, no US serviceman had been killed by the Taliban in almost a year.
Afghan officials reacted to this and pointed out that while the US might not have suffered casualties, the Afghan people were paying a heavy price.
The deputy spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Dawa Khan Meenapal, said on Sunday that the reason why the US has not suffered casualties among its forces in the past 10 months is because foreign forces are no longer fighting in Afghanistan.
Meenapal said this was not because of the US-Taliban deal as Pompeo stated but because the US was no longer actively involved in the war on the ground.
Meenapal said the casualties are being sustained by the Afghan security forces and that the Taliban is now at war with the Afghan people and with the country’s own security forces.
Khalilzad returns to Doha hoping for tangible progress
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted Monday that he return to Doha and the region with expectations that both negotiating sides should make tangible progress in the next round of peace talks.
Khalilzad said “both sides must demonstrate they are acting in the best interests of the Afghan people by making real compromises and negotiating an agreement on a political settlement as soon as possible and an immediate significant reduction in violence/ceasefire.”
Khalilzad said that current levels of violence, including targeted killings, is unacceptable and will undermine the peace process.
Khalilzad’s tweets came just hours after he met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad on Monday to discuss issues around regional security.
According to Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the two sides discussed “matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process.”
ISPR stated that both sides reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels.
Khalilzad “acknowledged Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for enduring peace in Afghanistan and the region,” ISPR stated.
Khalilzad’s visit to Doha coincides with the resumption of peace talks between the Afghan Republic’s team and the Taliban.
The two sides broke for a three-week break and are scheduled to resume talks on Tuesday.
Khalilzad meets with Pakistan’s army chief to discuss security
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad on Monday to discuss issues around regional security.
According to Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the two sides discussed “matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process.”
ISPR stated that both sides reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels.
Khalilzad “acknowledged Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for enduring peace in Afghanistan and the region,” ISPR stated.
No official information from the US State Department has been released on Khalilzad’s visit to Pakistan. However, Khalilzad has for the past year visited a number of countries in the region during any given trip.
His meeting with Bajwa does however coincide with the resumption of peace talks in Doha – which are scheduled to start on Tuesday.
NDS chief claims Taliban has reneged on its accord with US
Ahmad Zia Saraj, head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), told a Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) session on Monday that the Taliban has not cut its ties with “foreign terrorists” nor has the group reduced levels of violence as per the US-Taliban agreement signed in February last year.
Saraj along with Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi were both summoned to answer questions put to them by MPs on the security situation in the country.
Discussing the Taliban, Saraj said the group has focused on targeted killings, especially against civil society activists and journalists.
According to Saraj, suspects involved in five of the last eight attacks, have been arrested and three attacks on journalists had been foiled.
The NDS chief said RDX was being used in most magnetic IEDs, but that ammonium nitrate and potassium chloride were also being used.
In his answers to the Wolesi Jirga, Andarabi said a new unit of the security forces comprised of Afghan police, Afghan army and the NDS has been established to focus solely on militant activities.
He said a trial of this new unit has been launched in Farah and the unit’s activities will be boosted by summer.
According to Andarabi, a number of Taliban attacks have been thwarted in the south of the country and at least 1,000 Taliban fighters were killed in Helmand and Kandahar in recent months.
Andarabi said that the Taliban is conducting targeted attacks to create attention in the media and affect people’s trust in the government.
Andarabi also warned that the Taliban is preparing for a full-scale campaign for the next fighting season.
This comes after the Taliban on Monday accused the United States of violating its agreement with the group by conducting airstrikes against them.
However, US Forces Afghanistan spokesman Sonny Leggett rejected the claim and said: “US Forces have been clear and consistent. We will defend Afghan forces against (Taliban) attacks. We renew our call for all sides to reduce violence,” he said.
“The Taliban’s campaign of unclaimed attacks and targeted killings of government officials, civil society leaders and journalists must also cease for peace to succeed,” he added.
