Ghani raises concerns over spike in violence with Nancy Pelosi

(Last Updated On: December 15, 2020)

President Ashraf Ghani spoke via a video link with Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, and a number of US House members on Monday night and discussed Washington’s continued support for Afghanistan.

In a series of tweets issued by the Afghan Presidential Palace on Tuesday, ARG said Ghani expressed concerns over the escalation of violence and the need for an immediate ceasefire.

Ghani and Pelosi also discussed the peace talks and the next steps regarding the peace process as well as women’s rights in Afghanistan.

Also connected via video link was Roya Rahmani, Ambassador of Afghanistan to the United States.

Ghani’s concerns around the spike in violence comes amid a definite increase in targeted assassinations and attempted assassinations.

Soon after ARG posted about the Ghani-Pelosi meeting, yet another targeted assassination was carried out against a public figure – this time Kabul’s deputy governor Mahbubullah Muheebi and his assistant, who were killed in an IED explosion in the capital on Tuesday morning.