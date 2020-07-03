Latest News
Ghani promotes Dostum to marshal
President Ashraf Ghani in a decree promoted former vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum the rank of marshal.
Bashir Ahmad Tahyanj, a spokesman for former vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum, confirmed to Ariana News.
The presidential decree – dated June 10 – shows Dostum’s promotion to marshal, the highest official rank within the Afghan Army Forces.
According to the decree, president Ghani has approved Dostum’s promotion in accordance with Article 64 and Item 19 of the Afghanistan Constitution.
The promotion was a part of the political agreement inked between President Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the Head of High Council for National Reconciliation.
According to the agreement, Dostum will receive membership in the High Council of State and the National Security Council of Afghanistan.
Dostum is the third person in the history of Afghanistan to receive the title of Marshall after Shah Wali Khan and Mohammad Qasim Fahim.
Latest News
Jamiat-e-Islami party picks new chairman, remove Salahuddin Rabbani
At least 47 members of the Jamiat-e-Islami leadership council on Wednesday voted and removed Salahuddin Rabbani as the executive chairman of the party.
The party elected Enayatullah Shadab as interim chairman of the party to convene the party’s general assembly.
Afghanistan’s Jamiat-e Islami party is apparently divided into two groups. 47 members of the party’s leadership council voted to remove Salahuddin Rabbani from the presidency of the Jamiat-e-Islami and removed him, including Atta Mohammad Noor, Younus Qanuni, Bismillah Mohammadi, Hafiz Mansour, Ismail Khan, and Sattar Murad.
Of the 62 members of the Leadership Council, 47 members appointed Enayatullah Shadab, one of the party’s founders, as interim chairman of the Leadership Council, to prepare for the party’s general assembly after years.
“We have a 50 percent share of the government, and we can’t ignore it because one person decides individually,” said Basir Salangi, a member of the leadership council of the Jamiat-e-Islami Afghanistan. “Out of 62, 47 were with us. 35 and the rest via video said that we were with you.”
Salahuddin Rabbani did not want to be a partner in a participatory government, but 47 members of the Leadership Council see themselves as partners in the government from Abdullah Abdullah’s team and have the prospect of playing a prominent role alongside Mr. Abdullah in the peace process.
“There is no reason for us to be in opposition. It is wise to strengthen the government that is in the political campaign with the Taliban to prevent the Taliban from entering politically and militarily,” said Hafiz Mansour, a member of Afghanistan’s Jamiat-e-Islami leadership.
A section other than the Supreme Leader’s Council is with Salahuddin Rabbani. Mr. Rabbani accused some members of the Islamic Jamiat of compromising two weeks ago.
Salahuddin Rabbani said on June 18: “A number of senior members of the Islamic Jamiat have acted against their own decisions and the leadership’s decision and their fundamental values. The result is that today we are begging the legitimate demands of our people.”
In response to the act of 47 members of the leadership council, the Jamiat-e-Islami led by Salahuddin Rabbani suspended the membership of Atta Mohammad Noor, Younus Qanuni, Kaleemullah Naqibi, Abdul Hafiz Mansour, Waqif Hakimi, Sayed Enayatullah Shadab and Abdul Sattar Murad.
Ahmad Zia Massoud, deputy head of the Islamic Jamiat, said Salahuddin Rabbani is still the head of the Jamiat-e-Islami, and the government, in collusion with some members of the party’s leadership, had paved the way for the Jamiat-e-Islami split after intensive negotiations.
Latest News
Taliban still has ties with Al-Qaeda affiliate: Pentagon
Pentagon says in a new report that Al-Qaeda-linked regional groups have close ties to the Taliban and have sustained interests in attacking the US forces and other countries.
While the Taliban has pledged to no longer allow Al-Qaeda to operate from Afghan soil, Pentagon says that the group colluding with al-Qaeda’s branch in the Indian subcontinent.
A report by the US Department of Defense to Congress on the security situation in Afghanistan shows that al-Qaeda’s branch in the Indian subcontinent regularly cooperates with bottom level members of the Taliban to weaken the Afghan government.
“We believe the Taliban still have ties to a network like Haqqani and dozens of other networks operating in Afghanistan. What the Pentagon findings are, our security agencies have the same report,” said Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for the Afghan president.
The Pentagon has also reported that Russia is actively working with the Taliban and other groups in Afghanistan to speed up the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, as the US Secretary of State has spoken to his Russian counterpart about the matter.
“They have an objective there too. To reduce the risk of terrorism there. So yes, maybe not every time. But with great frequency, when I speak to my Russian counterparts, we talk about Afghanistan. We talk about the fact that we don’t want them engage in this,” said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The Pentagon says that despite recent progress in the peace process, al-Qaeda’s branch in the Indian subcontinent maintains close ties with the Taliban in Afghanistan, possibly for protection and training.
“The enemy of al-Qaeda is the United States, and it is very clear that the relationship with the Taliban will not be cut, and that it will continue to lead to war,” said Zahir Azimi, a retired militant.
Politician Rahmatullah Bizhanpour said: “The United States wants to repeat the game in Afghanistan or start a new round of games, as the US is taking different stances against the Taliban and then directly another force called ISIS will appear in the region.”
The report regarding Iran said that Iran pursues its goals in Afghanistan by providing calculated support to the Taliban and by engaging in efforts to strengthen relations with the Afghan government.
The Taliban, however, in a statement rejected the report, calling it “propaganda and unsubstantiated.”
Latest News
Khalilzad sees Afghan peace in favor of Central Asian countries
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Envoy for Peace in Afghanistan, said that peace and stability in Afghanistan are critical for “regional peace, security, and prosperity in Central Asia.”
Khalilzad discussed the Afghan peace process with Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian countries on Wednesday.
“A stable and prosperous Afghanistan is critical for regional peace, security, and prosperity in Central Asia; a Central Asia made up of sovereign and independent states working together with Afghanistan bridging to South Asia is in the interest of the region and of the US,” Khalilzad wrote on his Twitter after the C5+1 meeting.
4/5 A stable and prosperous Afghanistan is critical for regional peace, security, and prosperity in Central Asia; a Central Asia made up of sovereign & independent states working together with Afghanistan bridging to South Asia is in the interest of the region and of the US.
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) July 1, 2020
The US official discussed investments in each country and cross-border opportunities with the Central Asian ministers, “We also explored what a pooled, regional development fund might look like.”
During his recent visit to the region, Zalmay Khalilzad is working to create a regional consensus on peace in Afghanistan.
The US special envoy for peace in Afghanistan began his new trip a few days ago. He also met with Pakistani officials yesterday to discuss peace in Afghanistan. This time, Zalmay Khalilzad will speak to Afghan officials via video conference.
Ghani promotes Dostum to marshal
Jamiat-e-Islami party picks new chairman, remove Salahuddin Rabbani
Sola: Pentagon’s report on Taliban ties with Al-Qaeda
Taliban still has ties with Al-Qaeda affiliate: Pentagon
Khalilzad sees Afghan peace in favor of Central Asian countries
Updates on protests over George Floyd’s killing – USA
Covid-19 impacts; Afghanistan’s exports on hold
Dr. Ayaz Niazi’s assassination triggers queries
Fruit production sees 30 percent increase in Balkh – officials
Morning News Show: Security situation in Takhar province
Sola: Pentagon’s report on Taliban ties with Al-Qaeda
Morning News Show: Coronavirus in Afghanistan
Tahawol: complexities in peace process
Sola: New developments in peace process
Zerbena: contracts to extract oil from Amu river terminated
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
9 Taliban militants killed, 5 wounded in Paktia Clash
- Latest News4 days ago
Gunmen attack Pakistan stock exchange – Karachi
- COVID-195 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus death cases rise to 737
- Latest News5 days ago
Thieves kill gold dealer in Kabul, steal 3-Kg gold
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban mortar, car bomb kill 23 civilians in Helmand: govt
- Latest News5 days ago
Taliban attacks undermining intra-Afghan negotiation prospect: EU
- Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad embarks on Afghan peace mission
- Latest News4 days ago
Facebook, Twitter stocks drop 7%