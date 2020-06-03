Ghani, Pompeo discuss next steps in Afghan peace process

(Last Updated On: June 2, 2020)

President Ashraf Ghani spoke with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo via video conference on Monday and discussed the next steps in the Afghan peace process.

The video conference was attended also by first VP Amrullah Saleh, and second VP Sarwar Danish, Abdullah Abdullah head of High Council for National Reconciliation, US special Peace Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, Resolute Support commander Scott Miller.

The Presidential Palace said in a statement that the two sides discussed joint efforts to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

محمد اشرف غنی رئیس جمهوری اسلامی افغانستان عصر امروز با مایک پمپیو وزیر امور خارجۀ ایالات متحدۀ امریکا از طریق ویدیوکنفرانس در خصوص صلح افغانستان صحبت نمود. pic.twitter.com/L3RXYELjCd — Sediq Sediqqi (@SediqSediqqi) June 1, 2020

Pompeo said that the main objective of the US is a united, sovereign, democratic, and stable Afghanistan in the framework of enduring long-term and strategic relations between the two countries, the statement added.

The two sides discussed further steps on the peace process including prisoner releases and place of intra-Afghan negotiations.

They emphasized on joint cooperation on reporting during the process.

“They agreed that the next steps in the peace process should be worked on in the next upcoming days and the Afghan government shall work on a mechanism that would determine rules of the game for the undeclared ceasefire.