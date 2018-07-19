Ghani Picks New Head of IEC Secretariat

(Last Updated On: July 19, 2018 1:02 pm)

The New Head of Secretariat for the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan (IEC) has been appointed, President Ghani’s Office confirmed.

Ghani’s office announced Thursday that Ahmad Shah Zamanzai has been appointed as the new Chief of Secretariat of the Independent Election Commission after a list of eligible candidates was provided to government by the IEC.

This comes as Shahla Haq was previously serving as the acting head of the IEC Secretariat, but she resigned over the decision of stamping on the photocopy of the voter’s national identity cards.

Earlier, Imam Mohammad Warimach was in charge of the IEC Secretariat. Warimach was dismissed by President Ashraf Ghani, citing corruption and poor performance.