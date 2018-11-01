Ghani Orders Probe to National Assembly Contracts

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2018)

President Ashraf Ghani has ordered that all contracts related to the National Assembly must be audited, presidential spokesman Durrani Waziri said Thursday.

“Based on the complaints, it was decided during the national procurement meeting that all contracts related to the National Assembly must be assessed and violators should be referred to the Attorney General Office,” Waziri said.

Last year, parliament Speaker Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi and parliament’s First Secretary Khodai Nazar Nusrat accused of corruption. A fact-finding team was assigned from the parliament to investigate the issue, but the final result yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, the Integrity Watch of Afghanistan (IWA) says they have found that parliament officials are acting beyond the procurement law.

“The Lower House of Parliament especially the secretariat have attempted to conduct their financial and procurement affairs above the law. Though it was proved during assessments, AGO has refused to investigate these issues,” Naser Timory, IWA Researcher said.