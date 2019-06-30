Ghani Orders Opening of Institution to Control, Treat Cancer

(Last Updated On: June 30, 2019)

Around 20,000 Afghan citizens are suffering from cancer annually while 80 percent of the cancer patients lose their lives in Afghanistan, officials said on Sunday.

Speaking at the “National Symposium on Fighting Against Cancer” in Kabul, the Chairwomen of Afghanistan Medical Council Dr. Nasrin Oryakhail said that the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that nearly 20,000 Afghans suffer from various types of cancers each year while 80 percent die every year.

At the same event, President Ashraf Ghani said the shocking figure is a catastrophe.

He issued a decree for establishing an independent institution to control and treat cancer in the country.

President Ghani further said that the government has not been able to take actions for solving similar problems due to administrative corruption.

“The administrative corruption in Afghanistan is the main challenge on our way,” her added.

Meanwhile, the doctors say that most of the people suffering from cancer are women who are aggrieved by breast cancer.

“Based on the studies, women suffering from breast cancer are in the top list of the people who are suffering from cancer,” said Dr. Zarghouna.

According to the officials, the cancer of breast, stomach, and jaw are the common types of cancer in the country.