Ghani Orders Military Forces to Continue Operations against Taliban

President Ashraf Ghani has ordered the defense and security forces to continue their operations against the Taliban until a positive response has not been received from the armed group regarding the government’s three months ceasefire.

According to the Presidential Palace (ARG), the decision came after Ghani spoke via video teleconference with the provincial governors, national defense and security officials, provincial council members, and members of the provincial high peace and Ulemas councils.

ARG said in a statement that the president instructed the national defense and security forces to continue to their operations against the Taliban until the armed group has not shown a positive response to the ceasefire.

As cited in the ARG statement, President Ghani said that the details of the ceasefire and joint instructions of the national defense & security sector and the Directorate of Local Governance have been shared with the provincial administrative offices in the country.

This comes as President Ghani on Sunday on the occasion of the Independence Day announced three months conditional ceasefire with the Taliban. He said the ceasefire will only be implemented when the Taliban respect it.