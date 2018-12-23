Ghani Orders Merge of Five Gov’t Institutions as Single Administrative Unit

(Last Updated On: December 23, 2018)

President Ashraf Ghani in a decree has ordered merge of five government institutions as a single administrative unit under the title of Transport Ministry.

Presidential Palace in a statement said that the institutions which will be merged are ministries of transport and public works, civil aviation authority, railway authority, and the interior ministry’s traffic department.

The statement noted that the motive behind the establishment of a single administrative unit is to ensure good governance, implement the reform plans for public administration, and accelerate the strategic investment process in infrastructure as well as easing the working procedure between the mentioned institutions and reducing expenses.

According to the statement, a committee chaired by Second Vice President Sarwar Danish will be established to oversee the merging process and report on its progress to President’s office.