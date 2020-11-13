Ghani, NATO Secretary-General discuss current situation in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2020)

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani Thursday in a phone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the situation in Afghanistan including the Afghan peace process.

The Presidential Palace stated on Twitter that the two sides discussed, “the ongoing situation of Afghanistan, the peace process, and NATO’s support for the Afghan Defense and Security Forces.”

President Ghani speaks with NATO Secretary-General by Phone President Ghani in a phone conversation with Jens Stoltenberg, the #NATO Secretary General discussed the ongoing situation of Afghanistan, the peace process, & NATO’s support for the Afghan Defense and Security Forces. pic.twitter.com/dAknbGZ6Id — ارگ (@ARG_AFG) November 12, 2020

“Spoke with President Ashraf Ghani on the situation in Afghanistan where it has been a long and hard road towards the peace talks,” Jens Stoltenberg tweeted.

Reiterating NATO’s commitment to Afghanistan’s security, the NATO Chief stated that the peace talks are “fragile but offer the best chance for peace.”

Spoke with @ashrafghani on the situation in #Afghanistan where it has been a long and hard road towards the peace talks. They are fragile but offer the best chance for peace. #NATO remains committed to #Afghanistan‘s security. pic.twitter.com/aY5HnxLCRL — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) November 12, 2020

It comes as the US-brokered intra-Afghan peace talks have made little progress, and the two sides yet to resolved disputes over contentious issues.

Meanwhile, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad Thursday met with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Ankara to discuss regional developments.

“Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan peace process with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad. Will continue our strong support to efforts aiming at peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Çavuşoğlu tweeted.