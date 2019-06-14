Ghani, Modi Discuss Afghan Peace in Bishkek

(Last Updated On: June 14, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani met with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night on the sidelines of the 19th summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

In a statement released on Friday, the presidential office said that the two leaders exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan including the role played by India towards an inclusive peace process.

“The two sides discussed counter-terrorism, regional connectivity, expand of economic and transit cooperation and regional consensus on the Afghan peace process,” the statement said.

President Ghani arrived in Bishkek on Thursday to attend the two-day SCO summit.

The summit will focus on a number of regional and international issues including economic cooperation, security developments in Afghanistan and the Afghan peace process.

Founded in 2001, the SCO is a China-led political, economic and security bloc comprising eight members — China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan.