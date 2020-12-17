Latest News
Ghani meets with US army chief, discusses increase in violence
Latest News
Erdogan submits motion to extend troop presence in Afghanistan
Latest News
Biden likely to get COVID-19 vaccine next week
Featured
Qureshi meets with Taliban, calls for reduction in violence
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Wednesday that all parties involved in the peace process should fulfill their responsibilities.
Addressing a press conference following a meeting with the Taliban delegation led by the group’s deputy leader Mullah Baradar in Islamabad, Qureshi stated: “If all burden were put on the shoulders of Taliban it would be unrealistic.”
Qureshi said the Taliban has “shared their point of views on why and how violence continues.”
“Our demand is that there must be a reduction [in violence] and this reduction could move toward a ceasefire,” he said.
“For a strong Afghanistan, a comprehensive and inclusive settlement is needed,” he noted.
Qureshi also urged the international community to continue its support for the infrastructural and economic development of Afghanistan.
“International community cannot breach its commitments; if they want to witness a strong and sustainable Afghanistan they must fulfill their commitments. And they should continue their responsibilities for reconstruction and economic development of Afghanistan,” Qureshi stated.
Meanwhile, the Pakistani official said that in the meeting with the Taliban, “they (Taliban) acknowledged that continuing conflict is neither in their favor nor in the favor of Afghanistan.”
The Taliban delegation is in Pakistan on a three-day visit following the announcement last week that the peace talks teams were taking a three-week break. The Talks are expected to resume on January 5 next year in Doha.
“The visit of Taliban Political Commission delegation is part of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to key Afghan parties in the Afghan peace process with a view to facilitating the Intra-Afghan Negotiations, that commenced in Doha on 12 September 2020,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement earlier Wednesday.
“Pakistan will continue to support an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement for durable peace, stability, and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region,” the statement read.
The delegation is expected to meet with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan as well.
Ghani meets with US army chief, discusses increase in violence
Erdogan submits motion to extend troop presence in Afghanistan
Biden likely to get COVID-19 vaccine next week
Qureshi meets with Taliban, calls for reduction in violence
NATO appoints Italian general as new deputy commander for RS
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
OPINION: The awful truth about growing up in Afghanistan
MoI confirms 23 rockets fired on Kabul, leaving eight dead
Kabul residents start the day with two IED explosions
Pas Az Khabar: Waheed Omer’s reaction on Code 91 expenditure
Tahawol: Role of regional countries in the Afghan peace process
Sola: Peace talks teams announce a three-week break from negotiations
Morning News Show: Corruption in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show Part 2: Concerns raised over Badakhshan insecurity
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
AGO prosecutor gunned down in Kabul in targeted attack
-
Latest News4 days ago
MP’s driver and bodyguard killed in botched assassination attempt
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey pledges $15 million in military aid for ANDSF
-
Business5 days ago
World Bank approves $85 million in grants for Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Murtazawi calls for responsible reporting after Saleh’s disturbing message
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran executes journalist accused of inspiring 2017 anti-govt protests
-
Latest News4 days ago
Third leg of women’s cycling tour wraps up in Qargha
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ghani discusses security and border control plans at NSC meeting