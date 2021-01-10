Ghani meets with Turkmen delegation

(Last Updated On: January 10, 2021)

President Ashraf Ghani met with high-ranking officials from Turkmenistan on Saturday where both sides discussed an array of issues including regional connectivity projects and railway links.

Leading the Turkmen delegation was Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of Cabinet Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Presidential Palace (ARG), Ghani and Meredov discussed the expansion of bilateral relations in various areas, regional connectivity projects namely TAPI, TAP, fiber optics and railway; Afghan peace process; and educational scholarships for Afghan youth.

Ghani termed Afghanistan-Turkmenistan relations brotherly and friendly, and said that the relationship continues to deepen in trade, transit, economic and political areas.

He also said the completion of regional economic projects was a key priority and that Afghanistan is keen to import more electricity from Turkmenistan.

“We are willing to further expand our bilateral ties and be able to accomplish large projects including TAPI, TAP, fiber optics and railways during the current year,” he added.

Ghani also stated that the Ulema of Turkmenistan had joined other Ulema from around the world and condemned the ongoing violence in Afghanistan.