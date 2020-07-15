Ghani meets with top US general to discuss peace process

(Last Updated On: July 15, 2020)

President Ashraf Ghani met with US Central Command chief, General Kenneth F. McKenzie on Tuesday in Kabul for talks on security issues.

According to the Presidential Palace, ARG, Ghani, and McKenzie discussed the peace process, the security situation, support for the Afghan security and defense forces and strengthening of the joint security partnership.

McKenzie also reassured Ghani of the US’s continued support and cooperation.

(۱/۴) د افغانستان د اسلامي جمهوریت جمهوررئیس محمداشرف غني نن ماسپښين د امریکا د پوځ د مرکزي قومندانۍ قومندان جنرال مک کینزي سره په ارګ کې، وکتل. pic.twitter.com/pvbifqt02Q — ارگ (@ARG_AFG) July 14, 2020

“I am here to reassure you and the people of Afghanistan that the support and cooperation of the United States is in place for the peace, development, and security of Afghanistan, and we will continue to support you,” he said.

He also said the US would not let Afghanistan become a safe haven for insurgent groups.

This comes after McKenzie said in June that the US military was ahead of a timetable to bring the total number of troops in Afghanistan down to about 8,600, as negotiated with the Taliban.

However, he said he did not see the second part of the drawdown schedule being on time.

He said at the time: “We also agreed that in May of 2021, if conditions will allow, we’re prepared to go to zero,” adding that those conditions would depend on whether the US could be assured that attacks against the United States will not be generated in Afghanistan.

“Frankly, if you were to ask me my opinion, those conditions have not been fully met. So we’ll continue to work that,” McKenzie said last month.