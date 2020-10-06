Featured
Ghani, Qatar Emir meet, discuss peace process, bilateral ties
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held a session of official talks in Doha on Tuesday and discussed ways to improve bilateral relations, trade, and the peace process.
In a statement issued by the Presidential Palace (ARG), Ghani’s office said the Emir expressed hope that the joint efforts of the two countries would lead to lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.
He told Ghani: “So far we have achieved our best and we will continue to achieve better results under your guidance and leadership.”
Qatar is currently hosting the Afghan and Taliban negotiating teams and has been instrumental in assisting where necessary to get the peace talks off the ground.
In line with this, Ghani thanked the Emir, his government and the people of Qatar for their hospitality.
He also said: “We are ready to work on issues that enhance relations and cooperation between the two countries, as well as economic opportunities in Afghanistan.”
“We want to find markets for our products here, as well as investments in natural gas, mining, and renewable energy,” he said.
“We now have good relations with Central Asian countries and are investing in our ports,” he added.
The Emir in turn welcomed the Ghani and the accompanying delegation and expressed confidence that this visit will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.
Afghan peace talks team rejects claims of a breakthrough
Reports emerged Tuesday afternoon that the Taliban and Afghan peace negotiators had agreed on a code of conduct to safeguard against the risk of any breakdown in talks that began last month in Doha, but the Afghan team rejected the claims and said no agreement had yet been reached.
Reuters reported earlier that three official sources told the news agency on Tuesday that the breakthrough had been achieved with the help of US officials.
According to them, 19 ground rules had been drawn up that need to be observed by both teams during talks.
But soon after the news broke, the Afghanistan Republic issued a post on its official peace negotiations Twitter page and denied this to be true.
“The news that Reuters News Agency has published about the finalization of the Code of Conduct of the peace negotiation is not true,” read their Tweet.
Reuters had however said the three sources stated the delegations were putting their differences to one side to move forward and agree on an agenda but would work on resolving these issues during negotiations.
One senior Western diplomat told Reuters, on condition of anonymity, that “firming up code of conduct was extremely crucial as it proves that both sides are willing to continue talks even as we see that violence has not reduced on the ground.”
A second diplomat told Reuters “the ground rules will serve as a foundation as both sides are making an effort to prevent a collapse [in talks].”
No further details were given but it is widely believed that there has been two sticking points between the Afghanistan Republic’s team and the Taliban, which were Hanafi jurisprudence as the legal foundation of talks and secondly the Afghan team’s reluctance to base talks on the framework of the US-Taliban deal brokered in February.
This reported breakthrough comes while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is on an official visit to Qatar and has so far met with the Afghan negotiating team and with the United States’ Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad.
Ghani’s visit to Doha is at the invitation of the Qatar government and officials have said it is not directly linked to the intra-Afghan negotiations currently underway.
Abdullah hoping to garner support for peace process while in India
Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Abdullah Abdullah will visit India on Tuesday to strengthen consensus and garner support for the Afghan peace process.
During his visit he is expected to meet India’s Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and National Security Advisor.
Abdullah will also deliver a speech at the Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses (IDSA) in Delhi.
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Abdullah said he will “exchange views with the leadership of the Republic of India on the Afghan Peace Process, peace talks in Doha, regional support for the process, and overall bilateral relations between the two countries.”
He also said: “India is a strategic partner of Afghanistan and has continuously supported the government and people of Afghanistan. Our historical relations with India is very important to us, and the role of India in establishing a lasting peace in Afghanistan and the region is vital.”
He confirmed it is an official visit at the invitation of India “to discuss the peace efforts and the need for regional consensus and support for the Afghan Peace Process.”
India media reports said Tuesday morning that according to sources, Abdullah will try to persuade the Indian side to also talk to the Taliban.
India, as a matter of policy, does not sit down to negotiate with individuals or bodies which are designated as terrorists, New Indian Express stated.
Abdullah’s visit comes after his trip to Pakistan last week where he met with high-ranking officials including the president and prime minister.
Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai dies after being hit by a car
Najeeb Tarakai, the Afghanistan top-order batsman, has died at the age of 29 from injuries he sustained in a road accident.
Tarakai was hit last week by a car while crossing a road in Nangarhar province. He was hospitalized and underwent surgery but remained in a coma.
On Tuesday he succumbed to his injuries, the Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed early Tuesday morning.
“ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heartbreaking and grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to a tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked,” the board said in a Twitter post.
ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heart breaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked!
May Allah Shower His Mercy on him pic.twitter.com/Ne1EWtymnO
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 6, 2020
Tarakai had featured in 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan, primarily as an opening batsman. His T20I best of 90 came against Ireland in 2017.
He averaged a healthy 47.20 in first-class cricket, including a career-high 200 and had six centuries against his name.
After being the top scorer for Speen Ghar Tigers in the Shpageeza Cricket League last year, he was part of the Mis Ainak Knights squad in their run to the finals last month.
