Ghani, Qatar Emir meet, discuss peace process, bilateral ties

(Last Updated On: October 6, 2020)

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held a session of official talks in Doha on Tuesday and discussed ways to improve bilateral relations, trade, and the peace process.

In a statement issued by the Presidential Palace (ARG), Ghani’s office said the Emir expressed hope that the joint efforts of the two countries would lead to lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He told Ghani: “So far we have achieved our best and we will continue to achieve better results under your guidance and leadership.”

Qatar is currently hosting the Afghan and Taliban negotiating teams and has been instrumental in assisting where necessary to get the peace talks off the ground.

In line with this, Ghani thanked the Emir, his government and the people of Qatar for their hospitality.

He also said: “We are ready to work on issues that enhance relations and cooperation between the two countries, as well as economic opportunities in Afghanistan.”

“We want to find markets for our products here, as well as investments in natural gas, mining, and renewable energy,” he said.

“We now have good relations with Central Asian countries and are investing in our ports,” he added.

The Emir in turn welcomed the Ghani and the accompanying delegation and expressed confidence that this visit will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.