Ghani meets with leading politicians to discuss peace process
President Ashraf Ghani met with the country’s political and jihadi leaders on Monday morning who stressed that the peace process is a priority for the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and that “all further steps in this process, will be taken with the necessary understanding and consensus.”
Present at the meeting were Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation; Hamid Karzai, former president; Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf, former Jihadi leader; Mohammad Sarwar Danesh, Second Vice President; Mohammad Younus Qanuni, former vice president; Fazl Hadi Muslimyar, Speaker of the Senate; Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of the House of Representatives; Mohammad Karim Khalili, leader of the Islamic Unity Party; Mohammad Ismail Khan, a member of the leadership of the Islamic Jamiat of Afghanistan; and a number of other senior politicians and officials.
According to a statement issued by the Presidential Palace (ARG), the politicians also agreed a united front was necessary.
“It was also emphasized at the meeting that a united front and a strong political consensus were necessary to strengthen peace and stability, strengthen the republican system and support the country’s security forces and make strong use of the strong popular support for the republican system to consolidate stability,” ARG said.
Participants at the meeting also discussed Ghani and his entourage’s planned visit to the United States, which they called “significant.”
On Sunday, the White House announced that Ghani and Abdullah were scheduled to travel to the US on June 25.
US President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with the Afghan leaders to discuss continued US-Afghan cooperation, as well as the withdrawal of US troops from the country.
US, Turkish military chiefs discuss diplomatic presence in Afghanistan
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone on Sunday today with Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar to discuss bilateral cooperation and maintaining continued diplomatic presence in Afghanistan.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Austin reaffirmed the importance of the longstanding U.S.-Turkey defense relationship and thanked the Minister for the continuing communication and cooperation on peace and security issues.
This comes after reports emerged recently that Turkey has agreed to provide security for and run the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul once all foreign troops have withdrawn.
Turkey stated however that there were conditions attached to their offer.
In an interview with TRT this weekend, Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar said Afghanistan welcomes Turkey’s offer to run the airport.
“We believe that this will be essential for continuation of Turkish and NATO as well as the international community’s support to Afghanistan. This is going to be important for the diplomatic community in Kabul and it’s also important for international assistance to Afghanistan,” he said.
He also said that he believes the new system will see Turkey as the lead nation in protecting the airport and might be supported by other NATO allies including Hungary.
Civilians killed in roadside IED explosion in Paktia
At least four people were killed and five others were injured in a roadside explosion in Paktia province on Monday morning, officials said.
Hayatullah Ahmadzai, a spokesman for the Paktia police, said the incident took place in the Tala area of Machalgho in Ahmadabad district when a car hit an IED.
He said it was not yet known if the dead included women and children.
Ahmadzai said that most of the mines in the area had been planted by Taliban militants on the roads, causing harm to civilians.
Locals meanwhile said the victims had included women and children who had been on the way to the funeral of a soldier killed in fighting in the area on Sunday night.
The Taliban has not commented on the incident.
Atmar says region now understands the urgent need for peace
Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar said he believes countries in the region have come to agree that peace in Afghanistan is in their best interests as the emergence of any new transnational terrorist networks will pose a serious threat to neighboring nations.
In an interview with TRT this weekend, Atmar said “understanding has been achieved” in the region but that more needs to be done to “translate that understanding and consensus into concrete action”.
Atmar also said that Afghanistan welcomes Turkey's offer to run the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul once US and NATO troops have withdrawn.
“We believe that this will be essential for continuation of Turkish and NATO as well as the international community’s support to Afghanistan. This is going to be important for the diplomatic community in Kabul and it’s also important for international assistance to Afghanistan,” he said.
He also said that he believes the new system will see Turkey as the lead nation in protecting the airport and might be supported by other NATO allies including Hungary.
He said Pakistan plays an “exceedingly important” role in the Afghan peace process and that Turkey in turn is trying to get Islamabad’s support to bring an end to the conflict.
In the face of rising violence, Atmar stated that “no nation can cope with this level of devastating violence that has been imposed on us”.
He said it was important for international and particularly regional partners to understand that the “Afghan people are actually fighting on behalf of the region and the international community to secure us against international terrorism”.
“It’s important that the region redoubles its efforts on one hand for peacemaking with the Taliban, on the other for counterterrorism against foreign and international terrorist groups.”
Atmar however said that the Taliban was not negotiating in good faith adding that they “are not even true to their own understanding of the Islamic principles and teachings”.
He said all along the Taliban has claimed to be fighting against the presence of international troops but now that the foreign forces are withdrawing the group is “fighting their fellow Afghans, fellow Muslims”.
He questioned how they justify this.
“The Taliban must explain to themselves, to Afghans and the whole Muslim world as to why they continue to fight and kill Muslims in their own country,” he said adding the Taliban also needs to “be faithful to their commitment under the Doha peace agreement (with the US) in which they committed themselves that they would cease violence and reach a political settlement with the people of Afghanistan once the international troops begin to leave Afghanistan”.
Atmar went on to say that the question now is Afghanistan, “the region and the international communities whether we can work together to compel the Taliban to negotiate and reach an agreement and respect that agreement”.
