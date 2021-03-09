Connect with us

Ghani meets with Dostum after more than two years

58 mins ago

(Last Updated On: March 9, 2021)

Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, the former first vice president, met with President Ashraf Ghani on Monday evening, for the first time in more than two and half years.

The two sides discussed the current political and security situation, the Afghan peace process, and the emergence of a national consensus for the success of the process, Dostum’s office said in a statement.

According to the statement, the two sides emphasized preserving the hard-won achievements of the past 20 years.

Dostum briefed Ghani of the security situation in Kabul and Northern provinces, stating: “Practical plans are needed for the clearance of the Faryab-Mazar and Kunduz-Kabul highways.”

Meanwhile, Ghani welcomed Dostum’s security plans and called for the ideas to be implemented.

The meeting comes after Dostum returned to Kabul in late February after a 20-month absence.

Dostum was welcomed back by Abdullah Abdullah Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Mohammad Mohaqiq, Presidential Advisor for Security and Political Affairs, and several prominent Afghan figures at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport.

Female cyclists mark Women’s Day in Kabul

28 seconds ago

March 9, 2021

(Last Updated On: March 9, 2021)

A number of Afghan women cyclists held a cycling contest to mark March 8, International Women’s Day, in Kabul.

Twenty cyclists from Kabul, Bamyan, Ghazni, Balkh, and Faryab provinces cycled 35 km from the National Olympic Committee Headquarters to the Paghman Palace west of Kabul.

Yulduz Hashemi, a member of the Afghan women’s national cycling team stated: “Today we are here for a competition entitled Gawhar Shad Begum Cup to mark March 8.”

Meanwhile, Fazel Ahmad Fazli, Head of the National Cycling Federation stated that the event was held to honor Afghan women and increase the numbers of female cyclists in the country.

Yulduz Hashemi secured first place at the end of the event, while Fariba and Afsana Nawrozi won second and third place, respectively.

Farah women get second dedicated radio station in one month

1 hour ago

March 9, 2021

(Last Updated On: March 9, 2021)

A second all-women radio station in Farah province has been launched in just one month – in a bid to promote women’s rights.

Naw-e-Zan radio station – meaning Women’s Tune – was launched to coincide with International Women’s Day on Monday and is being funded by the women themselves.

In an extremely traditional society, Farah women have taken steps to raise their voices in the fight for their rights.

“The radio station was created for the voices of women and children in Farah. We fight for our human and Islamic rights and make our voices heard,” said Humaira Mohammadi, head of the radio station.

About a month ago, the first FM radio station dedicated to women called “Voice of a Woman” started broadcasting in the province. All staff at both radio stations are women.

The stations target women and girls in Farah province advocating for their rights, and discuss gender-based issues, health, education, and domestic violence.

The radio stations also provide platforms for women to voice their opinions and share their stories
.
Naw-e-Zan radio station broadcasts programs in Farsi/Dari and Pashto languages on various topics from 6 am to 11 pm daily on FM 99.6MHz.

Some women and youth rights activists say such strong steps are needed to preserve women’s achievements and raise awareness of men’s and women’s rights.

“We hope to do more in Farah to reflect the voices of women, children and all other sectors of society,” said Abdul Rahman Zhowndai, civil society activist in Farah.

“We are moving towards progress and I consider the inauguration of this radio station a valuable step,” said Kubra Azami, Farah’s head of women’s affairs.

The female staff at Naw-e-Zan are optimistic about the steps taken. There are currently ten people working at this new radio station.

UNAMA chief heads for Doha in bid to push for peace

7 hours ago

March 9, 2021

(Last Updated On: March 9, 2021)

The United Nations envoy for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons is due to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday to meet with Afghan government and Taliban representatives in an effort to accelerate the peace process, two sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.

This comes amid concerted efforts by the United States to shake up the stalled intra-Afghan talks, ahead of the May 1 troop withdrawal deadline as set out in the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha last February.

Currently, US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is visiting the region and has put forward the Biden administration’s plan for peace which includes an interim government.

According to Reuters, Lyons is expected to also meet with Khalilzad and Qatari officials during her visit, the sources said.

These are crucial meetings as the outcome will decide the fate of talks in Doha and whether they should be continued or put under a moratorium, Reuters reported.

