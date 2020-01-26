Ghani meets US Chargé d’Affaires, RS Commander

(Last Updated On: January 26, 2020)

According to a statement by the Afghan Presidential Palace, President Ashraf Ghani, Thursday 25th Jan, met with US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson to Afghanistan, and Gen Scott Miller, the commander of Resolute Support Mission, in the presidential office.

In the meeting, General Miller briefed the president on his trip to Qatar and participating in the peace talks with the Taliban.

Miller, in his briefing, told Ghani that in case signs of progress are made in talks between Dr Zalmai Khalilzad, the US Special Representative and the Taliban, he will visit Kabul and take the government of Afghanistan into confidence in detail.

The statement adds that in addition to President Ghani thanking the United States for its efforts on bringing peace, he underscored that the need for ending violence and an overarching ceasefire in Afghanistan is a must.