Ghani Meets Pakistani Delegation Led by General Bajwa

President Ashraf Ghani met with the Pakistani delegation led by the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan General Qamar Bajwa on Tuesday in Kabul.

The Presidential Palace in a statement said that both sides discussed on issues related to mutual interests.

According to the statement, both sides discussed the implementation of Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity, the fight against terrorism, Afghan owned and Afghan led peace talks and decrease of violence.

In the meeting, Pakistani COAS Bajwa thanked President Ghani for the provided meeting opportunity in Kabul.

This visit of Bajwa to Kabul comes after the Afghan delegation led by the National Security Advisor Hanif Atmar last month visited Pakistan for the bilateral talks in the framework of the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity.