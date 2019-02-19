Ghani Meets Outgoing U.S. CENTCOM Commander Gen. Votel, Discusses Peace Process

(Last Updated On: February 19, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani met with the U.S. Central Commander General Joseph Votel in the Presidential Palace on Tuesday, President’s office said in a statement.

According to the statement, the two sides discussed the peace process, funding, and strengthening of the Afghan Forces and joint combat against terrorism.

Gen. Votel said that his term in Afghanistan as U.S. CENTCOM Commander has been over and that his successor would be someone who could be familiar with Afghanistan conditions, adding that as a strategic partner of the Afghan government, the Security and Defense Forces and the people of Afghanistan he would continue to his duties.

On his turn, President Ghani hailed Gen. Votel’s services for Afghanistan and support of the United States with the Afghan government in various field.

The president also noted that the fight against terrorism would continue to end the 40 years of crisis in Afghanistan and that a lasting peace would be ensured in the county.

He said that the Afghan Security and Defense Forces are now more capable compared to the past and that the forces’ professional capability has been improved.