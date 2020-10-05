Featured
Ghani meets new Emir and Kuwait’s Prime Minister
President Ashraf Ghani early Monday stopped over in Kuwait for a few hours before heading to Qatar in order to pay his respects to the country’s new Emir and to all Kuwaitis following the death of the late ruler Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Leading a high-ranking government delegation, Ghani met with the new Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and expressed his deepest condolences and sympathies on the passing of his brother.
The new Emir of Kuwait said in a meeting with Ghani that he wished prosperity and peace for Afghanistan and offered his gratitude to Ghani for having visited Kuwait in order to convey his condolences in person.
Ghani also met with Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, and both sides stressed the need for the two countries to enhance bilateral relations.
Ghani’s visit comes after the new emir met senior US, Iranian and Gulf officials on Sunday who separately paid their respects over the death of the Gulf state’s former ruler who died last week.
Sheikh Nawaf assumed power after the death of his brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad.
The late emir balanced ties between larger neighbours Saudi Arabia and Iran and kept a strong relationship with the United States, which led a coalition that ended Iraq’s 1990-91 occupation of Kuwait.
“He will be remembered as a great man and a special friend to the United States,” US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said in comments tweeted by the US Embassy during his visit.
Sheikh Nawaf also received Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Later Sunday Iranian state media carried a message by President Hassan Rouhani to the new emir: “I am confident that, as in the past, we will see a growing expansion of friendly and fraternal ties between the two countries.”
Sheikh Nawaf, 83, is expected to uphold the OPEC member state’s oil and foreign policy, which promoted regional cooperation.
Stanekzai says delay no cause for concern after Ghani met with team
Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani met with the Afghan negotiating team in Doha on Monday and discussed issues around the peace talks.
Ghani did not address the media after the meeting but the head of the Afghanistan Republic’s negotiating team, Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, said the delay in talks should not be of too much concern as both sides are committed to getting the peace talks off the ground.
Khalid Noor, one of the negotiating team members also said that meetings have been held between both parties over the past few days in order to resolve the disputed points.
He did not venture details on the “disputed points” but it is widely believed that two issues are holding up the process – that of Hanafi jurisprudence and that the Afghan government does not recognize the US-Taliban deal as being the framework for which talks should be based on.
However, Noor stated that the Afghan republic’s team are representing all Afghans and that includes “freedom of speech and other values that we believe in, including women’s rights, [which] is valuable to us and we are here to defend them and we have made them [the Taliban] understand that today’s Afghanistan is different from Afghanistan 20 years ago.
“We will defend the rights of every single Afghan including youths, women, Ulema, media … We will start real talks as soon as we can,” he said.
Another negotiating team member to speak to Ariana News was political activist Fawzia Koofi.
As a staunch women’s rights activist, Koofi said: “The women are part of our society; therefore, their security, to safeguard their status (in the society) and their freedom is very important. We grew up with these values in the past 20 years at least we politically have grown-up, therefore, we assure you that these points are valuable to us.”
“The freedom of speech and all other freedoms that we gained and experienced in the past 20 years have been a milestone and a direct link to how the negotiation is going to succeed.
We will not easily give up on the basic principles that we gained in the past 20 years,” she said.
She went on to say the “talks are complicated as we want to resolve a four-decade conflict through dialogue and we (the Afghan and Taliban teams) are in an unequal situation.
“But the spirit of holding meetings between the two sides and reaching an agreement on basic issues is a success,” she said adding that there were however still issues that needed to be resolved so that “the foundation for the next phases could be laid.”
Ghani, who is in Qatar on an official visit, is scheduled to meet with high-ranking officials. Earlier, Nader Nadery, another member of the peace talks team said Ghani is in Qatar on an official visit and that his trip is not directly linked to the peace talks, which are underway in the city.
Khalilzad meets Tajik president to discuss Afghan peace process
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on Monday in Dushanbe to discuss the Afghan peace process and the security situation in the region.
According to Tajikistan media reports, Rahmon said in the meeting that Tajikistan “supports the position of the Afghan government to ensure peace and stability” in their neigboring country, and also that he welcomed the inter-Afghan negotiation process.
Khalilzad and Rahmon also discussed strengthening of ties between the US and Tajikistan.
State media reports said: “It was noted that Tajikistan is taking all measures and will continue to make efforts to help resolve the problems of Afghanistan and its socio-economic recovery.”
The two officials also discussed the need to expand cooperation in the field of “joint struggle against modern threats and challenges, including terrorism, extremism, and illegal drug trafficking.
Eight killed in explosion targeting Laghman provincial governor
Eight people, including civilians, were killed in an explosion on Monday in Laghman when the provincial governor’s convoy came under attack.
The incident happened early Monday in the provincial capital Mehtarlam when a roadside IED was detonated as Governor Rahmatullah Yaramal drove by.
Provincial officials confirmed the incident and said Yaramal sustained only slight injuries.
A spokesman for the Laghman governor, Asadullah Dawlatzai, said seven people had been injured and eight killed.
He said among the dead were four security force members and four civilians, adding that most of the wounded were civilians.
Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said the four security force members killed had been Yaramal’s bodyguards.
