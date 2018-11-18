Ghani Meets General Dostum to Discuss Peace Efforts

(Last Updated On: November 18, 2018)

President Ashraf Ghani met with his First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum as part of his peace efforts on Sunday afternoon, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

According to a statement released by Ghani’s Office, the President has thanked General Dostum for his views, saying that his consultative meetings will continue with all political and influential figures regarding the establishment of an advisory board.

Ghani has reiterated that peace is a national process that needs national consensus.

The two sides have also exchanged their views about the security situation in the north of the country.

During the last couple of days, President Ghani has held meetings with different politicians and political parties and discussed with them functions of the advisory board and composition of the negotiating team with the Taliban.

Earlier today, in a meeting with leadership and members of the High Peace Council (HPC), Ghani said that the advisory board will not be a parallel organization to HPC, but rather an inclusive board which will advise the government and HPC on issues of national significance.