Ghani Meets Families of Nangarhar Mosque Bombing Victims

President Ashraf Ghani visited Haska Mena district of Nangarhar province on Sunday to meet and express condolence to the families of victims of Friday blast inside a mosque.

According to a statement by President’s Office, Ghani was accompanied by a governmental delegation including National Security adviser Hamdullah Mohib, the Chairman of Afghanistan’s Senate Fazel Hadi Muslimyar and several ministers and members of Afghan parliament.

Speaking to the families of victims, President Ghani said,” Every village in Afghanistan is my village and I share your pain the way you do.”

At least 72 people were killed and 38 others were wounded in an explosion inside a mosque in Haska Mina district on Friday.

The deadly attack was widely condemned at the national and international level.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, but both the Taliban and Daesh insurgent groups are actively operating in the province.

However, the Taliban insurgent group in a statement condemned the attack, calling it a serious crime.