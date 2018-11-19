Ghani Meets Ambassadors of ‘Stakeholder Nations’ Ahead of Geneva Conference

(Last Updated On: November 19, 2018)

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met with ambassadors and representatives of stakeholder nations and institutions at Presidential Palace on Monday afternoon to discuss the Afghan government’s preparation for upcoming Geneva conference on Afghanistan.

The President’s office in a statement said that Ghani thanked the ambassadors and representatives for their help in organizing the conference.

As cited in the statement, the president said that it gives Afghanistan and its partners an opportunity to lay out gains and achievements of the first half of transformation decade, and discuss challenges lying ahead.

President Ghani reaffirmed that Afghanistan is in the process of transforming from a financially-dependent nation to a partner nation.

This comes as Geneva conference is expected to be held on November 27-28 aimed at showing the solidarity of the international community with the Afghan people and the government in their efforts for peace and prosperity.