Ghani Leaves for Switzerland to Attend World Economic Forum

President Ashraf Ghani left Kabul for Switzerland on Wednesday morning to participate at Davos world economic forum (WEF), the presidential palace (ARG) said in a statement.

Ghani will address the Davos meeting to discuss on future of Afghanistan’s economy and growth as well as the country’s major role in regional connectivity, the statement said.

On Tuesday, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah attended the meeting in Davis, the capital of Switzerland, where he said that the Taliban’s refusal to hold direct talks with the Afghan government is a fundamental obstacle to the peace process.

“The fundamental obstacle has been that the Taliban refuse to sit directly with the Afghan government to talk and discuss the issues including the concept of governance and withdrawal of American & NATO troops,” he said.

“What they [the Taliban] say, is that we talk to the U.S. about troops’ withdrawal and we try to be more inclusive when we rule again, and I think that is the main obstacle,” he added.

Abdullah stressed that there is no condition for the Afghan government to start talks with the Taliban.