Ghani Leaves for Saudi Arabia to Attend OIC Summit

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani left for Saudi Arabia on Thursday to attend at the 14th annual summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the presidential palace said in a statement.

During the visit, President Ghani will deliver a speech at the summit and is scheduled to visit Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud the King of Saudi Arabia, the statement said.

Ghani will also perform Umrah hajj.

The Summit will be attended by the leaders of OIC member states to evolve a unified stance on the ongoing issues and events in the Muslim world.

The 13th Summit of OIC was held in the Republic of Turkey in 2016.