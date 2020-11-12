Ghani launches new independent anti-graft commission

(Last Updated On: November 12, 2020)

President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday signed a decree approving the formation of an independent anti-corruption commission.

The President’s Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi stated in a tweet that Humayoon Hamid, Maryam Zurmati, Abdul Qayum Nezami, Sayed Mohammad Hashemi, and Farokh Laqaa were appointed as the commission’s five members.

Sediqqi, however, did not provide details about who would lead this newly established organization.

Meanwhile, Roland Kobia, EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan in a tweet welcomed the move stating:” Good news that the Republic continues efforts to address corruption ahead of Geneva Conference.”

“It is needed and a key contribution to the Afghan Peace Process to increase adherence of Afghans to good governance,” Kobia tweeted.

The announcement of the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Commission was made by Ghani while addressing the sixth annual anti-corruption conference on Thursday morning.

The summit was held by the EU Delegation to Afghanistan at the Presidential Palace where around 150 participants from civil society, private sector, official institutions, media, and the international community gathered.

“In the ongoing Afghan Peace Negotiations, it is all about trust. A minimum of trust between the sides. But also trust in the superiority of a pluralistic, democratic Afghanistan. About trust in the Republic,” the EU Ambassador Andreas Von Brandt said.

He also welcomed the announcement by the President on the formation of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

“While progress has been made, Ambassador Von Brandt stressed that further efforts are still needed to implement anti-corruption rules and policies,” the EU said in a statement.

According to the statement, he emphasized the need to deliver effective investigations and prosecutions, in particular of high-level suspects, to demonstrate that corrupt actions have consequences.

“Everyone must be equal before the law if Afghanistan wants to build a strong culture of accountability and integrity,” Von Brandt stressed.

Brandt concluded by assuring that the EU will continue to stand by all Afghans making courageous efforts to prevent and combat corruption.

“Effectively countering corruption requires a whole-of-society approach with broad political unity and efforts, not only by the public sector but by all who want to see change,” EU Envoy stated.