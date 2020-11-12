Latest News
Ghani launches new independent anti-graft commission
President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday signed a decree approving the formation of an independent anti-corruption commission.
The President’s Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi stated in a tweet that Humayoon Hamid, Maryam Zurmati, Abdul Qayum Nezami, Sayed Mohammad Hashemi, and Farokh Laqaa were appointed as the commission’s five members.
Sediqqi, however, did not provide details about who would lead this newly established organization.
Meanwhile, Roland Kobia, EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan in a tweet welcomed the move stating:” Good news that the Republic continues efforts to address corruption ahead of Geneva Conference.”
“It is needed and a key contribution to the Afghan Peace Process to increase adherence of Afghans to good governance,” Kobia tweeted.
The announcement of the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Commission was made by Ghani while addressing the sixth annual anti-corruption conference on Thursday morning.
The summit was held by the EU Delegation to Afghanistan at the Presidential Palace where around 150 participants from civil society, private sector, official institutions, media, and the international community gathered.
“In the ongoing Afghan Peace Negotiations, it is all about trust. A minimum of trust between the sides. But also trust in the superiority of a pluralistic, democratic Afghanistan. About trust in the Republic,” the EU Ambassador Andreas Von Brandt said.
He also welcomed the announcement by the President on the formation of the Anti-Corruption Commission.
“While progress has been made, Ambassador Von Brandt stressed that further efforts are still needed to implement anti-corruption rules and policies,” the EU said in a statement.
According to the statement, he emphasized the need to deliver effective investigations and prosecutions, in particular of high-level suspects, to demonstrate that corrupt actions have consequences.
“Everyone must be equal before the law if Afghanistan wants to build a strong culture of accountability and integrity,” Von Brandt stressed.
Brandt concluded by assuring that the EU will continue to stand by all Afghans making courageous efforts to prevent and combat corruption.
“Effectively countering corruption requires a whole-of-society approach with broad political unity and efforts, not only by the public sector but by all who want to see change,” EU Envoy stated.
Imran Khan in meeting with Zarif: Peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of all region
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday meet with Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif and discussed bilateral relations including the Afghan peace process.
During the meeting, Imran Khan said that peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of the region and will create new opportunities in trade and economy.
“Peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region as it would create new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation as well as regional connectivity,” Khan said.
Khan also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and hoped that all the Afghan parties will seize the historic opportunity to secure a political settlement.
Zarif, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, met with the Prime Minister and other officials on Thursday.
The purpose of his visit is to Pakistan is to improve and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
Javad Zarif also discussed Afghanistan peace talks with Pakistani officials.
Zarif also meets his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and exchanged views on the Afghan peace process.
Qureshi said restoration of peace in Afghanistan is vital for stability in the region.
“It is time for the Afghan stakeholders not to miss the opportunity of sustainable peace,” Qureshi added.
The two sides expressed resolve to continue efforts for ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Yesterday, the Uzbek Foreign Minister met with Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, and expressed support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.
Four wounded in Jeddah blast as embassies marked WWI Remembrance Day
A blast at a World War One remembrance ceremony in Jeddah wounded several people on Wednesday, France said, urging its citizens living in Saudi Arabia to exercise maximum vigilance, Reuters reported.
The explosion was the second security incident to take place in Jeddah in the last couple of weeks, and the first attack with explosives in years to attempt to hit foreigners in the conservative kingdom.
France’s Foreign Ministry said the attack had taken place at a ceremony in Jeddah involving foreign embassies. A Greek official told Reuters four people had been wounded.
“There was some sort of a blast at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah. There are four slightly injured, among them one Greek,” the Greek official told Reuters.
The Mecca governorate said the attack caused two injuries – a Greek consulate employee and a Saudi guard.
“The embassies that were involved in the commemoration ceremony condemn this cowardly attack, which is completely unjustified,” a French Foreign Ministry statement said.
“They call on the Saudi authorities to shed as much light as they can on this attack, and to identify and hunt down the perpetrators.”
Reuters reported that a source with knowledge of the matter said the attack happened early on Wednesday when several diplomatic delegations from the European Union and other countries were present at a Remembrance Day event organised by the French Embassy.
IMU leader killed in ANDS operation in north: MoD
Aziz Yuldash, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU), was killed in an operation by Afghan forces in the northern province of Faryab, Ministry of Defense statement said on Thursday.
The operation was launched in Sayed Gul village in Ghormach district in the province, and Yuldash’s son, Hekmat, was wounded in the operation, read the statement.
“Yuldash had been involved in terrorist attacks and killing of Afghans in the northern provinces,” the statement said.
The Ministry of Defense did not provide further details.
This comes after two days ago (Tuesday) Mohammad Hanif Alias Abdullah leader of Al-Qaeda for the Indian Sub-continent was killed by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) Special Forces in an operation in the Bakwa district of Farah province.
Hanif, a Pakistani national and a very close aide to Asim Omer, was given shelter and protection by the Taliban, NDS statement said.
He also was deputy so-called Amir for AQIS for a period, the statement noted.
The statement further indicated that Hanif also had close ties with the Taliban and assisted and trained the Taliban members in explosives, car bombs, and improvised explosive devices.
The Taliban, however, did not comment yet.
Back in July this year the United Nations Security Council stated in a report that beside AlQaeda a number of other terrorist groups are also active in Afghanistan, most operating under the umbrella of the Taliban but some aligned with Daesh.
The death of Abdukholik, the head of the Uzbek fighters in Daesh, in January 2020, contributed to the departure of some of the Uzbek component of the group, in particular family members.
One group of Central Asian fighters went to Faryab province, where they joined the 1,500-strong Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) group. Another reportedly traveled to Kabul province, planning to leave Afghanistan via Iran for Turkey to join the local pro-Daesh Central Asian diaspora.
The Taliban has rejected their ties with al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups.
