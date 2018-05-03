Ghani Launches Distribution of Long-Disputed e-ID Cards

(Last Updated On: May 03, 2018 10:32 am)

President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday officially launched the long-disputed process of e-ID Card distribution by becoming the first Afghan to receive it.

In the issuance ceremony of the first electronic national identity card, the President, First Lady Rula Ghani, Second Vice President Sarwar Danish, the Lower House of Parliament Speaker Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, the Upper House of Parliament Speaker Fazel Hadi Muslim Yar and other senior government officials participated.

Speaking at the event, Ghani said the last deadly suicide attack in Kabul in which at least 29 people were killed encouraged him to start the e-ID Card distribution process.

“One of the key reasons why we have started this process is because of Monday’s terrorist attacks. It is very possible that the attackers used fake IDs. The key decision for me is the security of the people and we must know who are Afghans,” Ghani said.

Referring to disagreements over the word Afghan, Ghani said that Ahmad Shah Massoud, the Country’s National Hero, had proudly said that he was “an Afghan” and “a Muslim”.

Meanwhile, he called the launch of the process a fundamental step toward systemization and state-building in the war-torn country.

The President also urged the people of Afghanistan to take part in the upcoming elections.

This comes as the country’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah had earlier called for the suspension of the distribution process due to disagreements over using the term “Afghan” as the nationality.