Ghani, Khalilzad exchange views on ‘reduction in violence’ plan

(Last Updated On: February 19, 2020)

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation met with President Ashraf Ghani, Wednesday afternoon, and discussed the ‘reduction in violence’ plan.

The presidential palace said in a statement that the two sides exchanged views on the management of the seven-day reduction in violence plan by the government of Afghanistan.

According to the statement, Khalilzad briefed Ghani about the next steps after the implementation of the plan.

It comes as the US and Taliban reportedly have reached an agreement and could be signed on 29th February.

Earlier, the US President Donald Trump had ‘conditionally’ approved the deal and it could be signed only if the Taliban promise to reduce violence in the country during a seven-day test period.

The agreement could provide a chance for the US to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan and it potentially would bring an end to the US long war in the war-weary country.