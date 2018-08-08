Ghani Inaugurates Kapisa Power Project

(Last Updated On: August 08, 2018 3:11 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday inaugurated Gul Bahar sub-station in Mahmoud Raqi, the capital of Kapisa province.

The Presidential Palace in a statement said that the sub-station will provide electricity for 30,000 families in the province.

The statement added that President Ghani inaugurated the project in the presence of local officials, elders and representatives of the province.

The project worth $65.8 million is funded by the United States Army Corps of Engineering.

Meanwhile, Ghani will meet with provincial civilian and military officials as well as women, youth, civil society members, teachers, university lecturers, religious scholars, tribal elders, and influential figures of the province, the statement concluded.