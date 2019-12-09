Ghani: Gov’t, Taliban Direct Talks is Key to Solution

(Last Updated On: December 9, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani asked the participants of the 8th Conference of Heart of Asia to support a peace process led by Afghans, saying, ”direct negotiations between us is the key to a political solution.”

Speaking at the conference, he further stressed that Central Asian countries face the same threats as Afghanistan do and should tackle them together with Afghans.

“I will offer suggestions for your deliberation and support to move the process forward,” said Ghani.

Meanwhile, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is leading this conference also implied that they support this process.

“We support a peace process led by Afghans that needs regional supports. This is the only way to cope the regional terrorism,” said President Erdogan.

The 8th round of Conference of Heart of Asia Conference – Istanbul Process named peace was held in Istanbul, Turkey on December 9, 2019.

Foreign ministers from 15 countries and 12 representatives from international organizations were present at the conference whereas 16 other countries sponsored the event.