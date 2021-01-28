Latest News
Ghani gives UNICEF’s polio unit boss 24 hours to leave Afghanistan
President Ashraf Ghani gave Mohammed Mohammedi, the head of the United Nations Children’s Fund’s (UNICEF) polio eradication team in Afghanistan, 24 hours to leave the country, a presidential spokesman said.
According to a Facebook post on Wednesday by Dawa Khan Menapal, Mohammedi was given notice to leave the country for “ignoring the president and for the lack of transparency in his work.”
Meanwhile the Ministry of Public Health said that UNICEF had spent $22 million on an awareness campaign around polio but failed to provide a report to government.
According to Masooma Ghafari, the deputy spokeswoman for the health ministry, there was still an increase in the number of cases despite money having been spent on polio campaigns.
“We need to bring changes in the section,” she said.
Ghani’s sudden move to have Mohammedi expelled drew sharp criticism from some analysts who felt the move would have a negative effect on aid coming in from international organizations.
“Unfortunately, President Ghani’s act with an international organization was startling, and the act will affect the planning of international organizations badly,” said Asif Mobaligh, an international affairs analyst.
Ghani chats to Bill and Melinda Gates about polio concerns
The sudden move to expel Mohammedi also comes just days after Ghani held a telephone conference call with Bill and Melinda Gates whose Foundation is a key donor in Afghanistan’s drive to rid the country of wild polio.
During the meeting the Gates and Ghani expressed their concerns over the surge in polio cases in Afghanistan due to restrictions imposed by the Taliban in areas under their control, the Presidential Palace said in a statement after the virtual meeting.
“The two sides also held a comprehensive discussion on reforming the polio vaccine implementation process and increasing facilities in this regard,” the statement read.
Bill and his wife Melinda run the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – a funding organization. Polio eradication is one of their top priorities.
The virtual meeting on Monday night came after the Afghan Ministry of Public Health claimed that more than 3.5 million children have been deprived of anti-polio vaccinations due to Taliban restrictions.
Lancet reports 2020 was a bad year for polio
Earlier this month, the world’s leading medical journal, The Lancet, reported that there is growing concern about the effect the COVID-19 pandemic could have on global efforts to eradicate the disease.
Polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan were stopped in March last year for several months before being restarted in August.
Speaking to The Lancet, Mohammedi said the decision to halt vaccinations had been “a precautionary measure” as they did not want to contribute towards the spread of COVID-19.
“We didn’t want to replace one virus with another,” he said.
In 2020, 56 polio cases were reported in Afghanistan; in 2019 the number was 29.
UNICEF however estimates that last year, about 50 million children in Afghanistan and Pakistan missed out on vaccines because of the disruption in immunisation due to the pandemic.
Abdul Quayum Pokhla, director of the Regional Emergency Operation Centre for polio in
Kandahar, meanwhile told The Lancet that “2020 was another bad year not just for the south, but for the whole country.”
He said: “The virus spread not just to endemic areas in Afghanistan, but to some free zones. We’ve missed so many children and it will lead to reduced immunity. We are expecting more cases – the virus is circulating in the environment.”
UNICEF states that since 2018, approximately one million children just in southern Afghanistan have missed out on polio vaccinations because of insecurity.
“When it comes to a rise in polio cases, does it make a difference to have 50 or 100 cases? It’s the same root causes,” Mohammedi said.
“We have issues with access and this lack of access has been underestimated by the polio programme. For more than two and a half years some areas have had no access [to vaccines] but the strategy is the same”.
He said “polio is not a priority except for people working for the programme. We have donors that have become massively passive. We need active donors. The UN talks about polio as
if it’s a priority, but it’s not at all. If it were a top priority, the game would change.
Abdullah urges talks team members to continue their efforts for peace
Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah said in a series of tweets Thursday that he had a virtual video meeting with the Republic’s talks team and listened to their report back on progress and challenges.
Abdullah said he “instructed them to continue their efforts for peace.”
“I reiterated the Republic’s commitment for peace, and finding a political settlement for the current crisis.
“I also instructed the team to focus on ceasefire, reduction of violence, and an end to the targeted killings as the priorities of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,” he said.
Around the same time as Abdullah issued his tweets, the Taliban’s spokesman Mohammad Naeem also issued a series of tweets and said a delegation from the group, led by Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, arrived in Russia on Wednesday.
He said the special representative of the Russian President, Zamir Kabulov, and other officials met with Stanikzai.
According to him, topics concerning the full implementation of the Doha agreement were discussed during the meeting.
However, members of the Republic’s peace negotiating team said on Wednesday the Taliban is not ready for a ceasefire and every time the topic turns to their request for an Islamic Emirate, the group’s members walk away from the negotiating table.
The Republic’s talks team members also said the Taliban team has not been interested in discussing the agenda for the last ten days.
“Whenever there is a discussion about the issues they raise, they shrug their shoulders and they have repeatedly run away from the negotiating table,” said Farooq Majrooh, a member of the Afghan Republic’s team.
“They want to be superior, to use war and terror as a means, and to have the upper hand in this matter,” said Habiba Surabi, another member of the negotiating team.
The Taliban have in the past stated they will only discuss a ceasefire once a ruling system for Afghanistan has been determined.
Atmar wraps up Riyadh trip, claims it was a significant success
Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar has wrapped up his official visit to Saudi Arabia and reported back on a number of new developments, including Saudi’s support of a historic Muslim World League summit to end the war in Afghanistan
In his report, Atmar said: “The Muslim World League shall hold a historic international conference of leading thinkers, scholars, and muftis of the Islamic World to support the cessation of hostilities, the end of bloodshed, and the success of the Afghan peace process.
“The government of Saudi Arabia announced its support for the International Ulema Conference and the global consensus to end the war in Afghanistan.
“Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, rejected the crimes and terrorist acts in Afghanistan from the Islamic point of view,” Atmar stated.
According to his report, the head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) “supported the government’s flexible stance on peace and political participation.”
In another major development, Atmar said both sides “agreed to send a technical team (from Saudi Arabia) to Afghanistan to expertly examine the investment opportunities in the mineral resources (mining sector) and assess the comparative advantages in producing and exporting agricultural and food products, and Afghanistan’s accession to regional supply and value chain.”
Atmar also stated it was agreed Riyadh would send a technical team from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to examine Afghanistan’s capacities and assess possible opportunities in various sectors to allow Afghanistan to join the Member Country Partnership Strategy and enter into partnership with the IsDB.
He stated that he had signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Scientific and Educational Cooperation with the Saudi ministry of education.
As stated in his report, the MoU will increase consultations and collaboration on scholarships, teacher training, as well as specialized and vocational training programs.
“Saudi Arabia pledged to build a specialist hospital along with a medical school in Kabul.
“Both sides agreed to expedite the establishment of the International Islamic University in Nangarhar. In this regard, both decided to establish a technical group in cooperation with OIC, IsDB, and SDF to provide specialized advice and assistance in financing, design, and management of the university,” he stated.
Atmar was in Saudi Arabia from January 20 to 23 and met with various Saudi Arabian officials.
In his meeting with his Saudi counterpart it was agreed to increase contact on ongoing bilateral consultations in order to realize the vision of the two countries’ leaders to further strengthen political relations and economic cooperation, and contribute to peace and stability, Atmar stated.
Afghan and Saudi officials also agreed to finalize a mutual Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Framework involving four sectors: trade; investment; guest workers; and development cooperation.
Both sides agreed to hold semi-annual meetings at the level of the Co-Chairs of the Joint Commission to evaluate agreements and progress and they stressed the need to expand transportation lines and remove barriers around shipment of Afghanistan’s primary export goods to Saudi Arabia.
Blinken confirms Khalilzad to stay on as US peace envoy
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Wednesday night that the Biden administration will retain the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad – who has for the past two years been the driving force behind the Afghan peace process.
Addressing a press conference in Washington DC on Wednesday, Blinken also confirmed the US-Taliban deal signed in February in Doha would be reviewed.
“With regard to Afghanistan, one of the things that we need to understand is exactly what is in the agreements that were reached between the United States and the Taliban to make sure that we fully understand the commitments that the Taliban has made as well as any commitments that we’ve made.
“And so we are taking that up,” he said adding: “And with regard to Ambassador Khalilzad, yes, we have – we have asked him to continue the vital work that he is performing.”
Reports emerged about four days ago that former president Donald Trump’s peace envoy for Afghanistan will retain his position, for now.
This move is not typical as traditionally an incoming administration replaces all politically appointed officials – especially those dealing with foreign policy issues.
Khalilzad, a diplomatic veteran, has worked on the peace process for more than two years and has been the key official from Washington to meet with both the Afghan government and the Taliban as well as all other stakeholders and regional leaders.
Blinken meanwhile also confirmed that the US would be looking into the reports of bounties placed by Russia on American forces in Afghanistan.
