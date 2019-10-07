Ghani fires MoFA Spokesman, Abdullah Tells Him to Continue His Job

(Last Updated On: October 7, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani has fired foreign ministry’s spokesperson, Sibghatullah Ahmadi over his twitter comments on Pakistan’s talks with the Taliban insurgent group.

The Afghan presidential palace and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) released conflicting statements over the Taliban’s 12-member visit to Pakistan and later on the spokespersons of the two government entities brawled on Twitter.

Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said the Pakistan and Taliban meeting in Islamabad will not help the Afghan peace process.

However, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman said the ministry welcomes and appreciates such efforts.

On Saturday, Ghani’s spokesman denounced Mr. Ahmadi’s comments, saying it doesn’t reflect the Afghan government views rather it’s his personal remarks.

Again, the MoFA spokesman emphasized that he has expressed the official position of the government on foreign policy, adding that “some individuals within the government are still in electoral campaign mood.”

The dismissal of MoFA spokesman was announced by Ghani’s spokesman who said Mr. Ahmadi has been “fired due to his latest irresponsible comments”.

In addition, Mirwais Nab, former Afghan ambassador to Uzbekistan has been appointed by the president as acting spokesman for the ministry of foreign affairs and as its deputy minister for economic cooperation.

However, Late on Sunday night, the Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah denounces President Ghani’s decision for dismissing Ahmadi.

Abdullah said that dismissals and appointments at this moment are linked with the elections; therefore, Ahmadi will continue his duty as the Ministry’s’ spokesman until the announcement of the final results of the Afghan presidential elections.

Ahmadi’s remarks have reflected the position of the Foreign Ministry and that support the peace process, he added.