Latest News
Ghani fires finance minister, appoints caretaker to the position
President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday dismissed finance minister Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal from his post and approved a new acting minister, said the Administrative Office of the President (AOP) in a statement.
The AOP cited a number of reasons for this move including the delay in the collection of taxes, weak management, lack of commitment to good governance, not obeying Article 77 of the Constitution, violating Presidential decrees and directions, the lack of cooperation in an assessment of illegal appointments at the ministry and for trying to prevent the assessments, the statement read.
The AOP added that Ghani approved Mohammad Khalid Payenda as acting finance minister.
Arghandiwal was a close ally of Ghani during his election campaigns and was appointed as acting minister of finance in March last year.
He received a vote of confidence from the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) in November last year.
Featured
Biden to keep Khalilzad as peace envoy for now
Former president Donald Trump’s peace envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad will retain his position, for now, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
This move is not typical as traditionally an incoming administration replaces all politically appointed officials – especially those dealing with foreign policy issues.
Khalilzad, a diplomatic veteran, has worked on the peace process for more than two years and has been the key official from Washington to meet with both the Afghan government and the Taliban as well as all other stakeholders and regional leaders.
No further details were released and according to CNN the State Department did not comment when asked about Khalilzad staying on board.
However, in a statement issued late Friday, the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told his Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib that the United States intends to review the February 2020 US-Taliban agreement.”
He also said Washington would assess whether the Taliban was living up to its commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders.
Sullivan also expressed America’s desire that all Afghan leaders embrace this “historic opportunity for peace and stability.”
Featured
Washington to review US-Taliban deal, Sullivan tells Mohib
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib on Friday evening and said Washington intends to review the US-Taliban deal signed in February last year and to assess whether the Taliban is adhering to its commitments.
In a statement issued by the White House following the discussion between the two NSAs, Sullivan said the US will support the peace process with “a robust and regional diplomatic effort, which will aim to help the two sides achieve a durable and just political settlement and permanent ceasefire”.
Sullivan also made clear “the United States’ intention to review the February 2020 US-Taliban agreement, including to assess whether the Taliban was living up to its commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders.”
According to the statement, Sullivan also expressed America’s desire that all Afghan leaders embrace this “historic opportunity for peace and stability.”
In addition, Sullivan and Mohib discussed the US’s support for protecting the gains made by Afghan women, girls, and minority groups as part of the peace process.
Sullivan also “committed to consulting closely with the Afghan government, NATO allies, and regional partners regarding a collective strategy to support a stable, sovereign, and secure future for Afghanistan,” the statement read.
Latest News
Taliban should cut ties with Pakistan: Ghani
President Ashraf Ghani has called on the Taliban to cut ties with Pakistan.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Ghani stated that the Taliban should not have a safe haven in Pakistan either.
“One of the basic needs for peace in Afghanistan is that the Taliban should cut their ties with Pakistan. If they call themselves Afghans and want to be in Afghanistan; they should not have dual citizenships,” said Ghani.
Ghani also urged Pakistan to play its positive role in the ongoing talks in Doha.
“I urged PM of Pakistan to tell Taliban that there is no solution without a political settlement,” said Ghani.
The President has also criticized the interim government plan, emphasizing a democratic process for the power transfer.
Ghani stated that he will transfer power to the Taliban if they are elected by the people in the elections.
“We hope for peace, but we are ready for every danger,” Ghani said.
This comes as the Afghan government peace negotiators are in Doha to discuss the agenda for the negotiations with the Taliban delegates.
Ghani, however, said that in the end, it is the people of Afghanistan who would decide the outcome of the negotiations.
Meanwhile, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pakistan’s foreign minister, on Thursday called on Joe Biden, the US president to follow up on the current Afghan peace process and US troops’ withdrawal from the country.
Ghani fires finance minister, appoints caretaker to the position
Biden to keep Khalilzad as peace envoy for now
Washington to review US-Taliban deal, Sullivan tells Mohib
Pas Az Khabar: Pakistan calls on Biden to stick to US-Taliban deal
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan talks in Doha discussed
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
NDS chief tells senators Taliban behind 99 percent of attacks
Chinese journalist who reported on Wuhan outbreak jailed for 4 years
Four Pakistani soldiers killed in helicopter crash
Only 30 percent of Kandahar police service members are on duty: Governor
Pas Az Khabar: Pakistan calls on Biden to stick to US-Taliban deal
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan talks in Doha discussed
Morning News Show: Afghan women challenges discussed
Morning News Show: Polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Joe Biden’s policies on Afghan peace and war
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Dostum returns to the battlefield to fight the Taliban
-
Latest News5 days ago
Leaked documents indicate embezzlement of Parwan’s COVID budget
-
Latest News4 days ago
Neighbors ‘colluding’ with Taliban over drone warfare: military experts
-
World5 days ago
Colin Power turns his back on Republican Party because of Trump
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban asks for extra time to present peace talks agenda
-
Featured3 days ago
Biden team still to review US-Taliban deal: Blinken
-
Latest News4 days ago
Elections planned for summer, including Ghazni poll
-
World4 days ago
FBI claims woman may have tried to sell Pelosi’s computer device to Russia