Ghani extols virtues of peace, says it’s a basic right for all Afghans

President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday that peace is not just a dream but a goal and Afghanistan has a road map to achieve it.

Speaking at a national youth debate – “Peacebuilding, Government-Building and Market-Building” – Ghani stated it is a fundamental right of a society to live in peace, something the Afghan people have been denied for 40 years.

The president said that maintaining a Republic system was of utmost importance and that power belongs to the people. He also said power can only be transferred from one person to another with the people’s consent.

On the issue of the peace process, Ghani said the roadmap for peace is not just about negotiations with the Taliban, but also about assurances from the world “that no one has the right to interfere in our territory”.

Ghani said: “The national, regional and international environment is ready for peace, but we must act with prudence and care. Our fundamental wish is to end 40 years of violence in the country, and we will not allow violence in any form.”