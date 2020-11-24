Latest News
Ghani explains three pillar approach to a better Afghanistan
President Ashraf Ghani called for a moment of silence on Tuesday, while delivering his keynote remarks virtually at the Geneva Conference, for victims of recent attacks, including the Kabul University attack.
Geneva Conference 2020 has brought together about 70 foreign countries and stakeholders who will decide the funding assistance to Afghanistan for the years 2021 to 2024.
Addressing delegates Ghani said: “We, the Afghan people, government and the international community-share a vision of a sovereign, unified, democratic Afghanistan at peace with itself, the region and the world, capable of preserving and expanding the gains of the past two decades.”
Ghani said the country’s “three-pillar approach of peace, state and market-building presented in the second Afghan National Peace & Development Framework were validated & further enriched through a series of workshops with our partners in a spirit of genuine openness”.
Ghani said that we must build a strong regional consensus for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.
“A sovereign, unified and democratic Afghanistan at peace…is a shared vision of all. This is not just the ultimate objective of our negotiations with the Taliban in Doha, but more importantly, it is also the ultimate goal of the work we do every day,” Ghani added.
Ghani says conditions of well-being need to be created and “rules of the game” also need to be created so that Afghanistan does not find itself “pulled backwards by vacuums of governance in which destructive forces can thrive such as corruption and unequal distribution of resources.
Ghani says “peace-making process will, inshallah, result in an agreement on paper. But peace-building is a multi-dimensional, cross-sectoral, long-term process that will allow us to actually implement the components of any peace agreement on paper.”
Ghani highlighted the need to establish rule of law and security and providing services that build citizen’s trust in government in order to sustain a peace agreement.
“In this way market-building and state-building are inextricably linked to peace-building”.
Ghani stated that regional connectivity is not only key to Afghanistan’s market and state-building agenda but also a key to the country’s peace-building agenda.
“We need to create a strong regional consensus for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan,” he said.
Ghani said Afghanistan is facing daunting challenges but the country needs to adjust to deal with these issues and also acknowledged that “a lot more needs to be done now with a lot less”.
Ghani also mentioned the Afghan security forces and their ability to safeguard the country.
“We have been able to retake most of the districts captured by the Taliban,” Ghani said.
He also stated that there are less than 10,000 foreign troops in the country currently. “International forces reduced from 150,000 in 2011, to below 10,000 today,” he said.
Ghani asked international partners to help Afghanistan “do more with less” in the years ahead and said key sectors “are low-hanging fruits for increasing efficiency and output relatively quickly by implementing cost-cutting measures and deflating bloated bureaucracies”.
Ghani said that Afghanistan is currently focusing on self-sufficiency measures in the education, urban development, energy and infrastructure sectors.
“The real test of the strength of our partnership and the virtue of our shared vision is if we are able to avoid an even greater tragedy of our shared history. We must not let history repeat her tragedies here in Afghanistan.”
UN chief Antonio Guterres delivered a pre-recorded message to the pledging conference and highlighted the achievements Afghanistan has made over the years despite the serious challenges the country has faced over the years including conflict and poverty.
Guterres said Afghans have suffered for too long and called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.
Guterres told delegates it’s important that the peace process is inclusive and urges Afghanistan’s neighbors to support the country in its quest for peace and prosperity.
MPs furious over Saleh’s comments about ‘corrupt lawmakers’
The Wolesi Jirga, or Lower House of Parliament, on Tuesday canceled its session which was scheduled to hear operational plans by nominee ministers after First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said some MPs were corrupt.
Saleh made the remarks during a sideline session at the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan on Monday.
He said: “Corruption by certain members of the parliament is big. Very big.”
“To this date, unfortunately, Afghanistan hasn’t been able to bring any member of the parliament to justice.”
Saleh also said: “This is a forgotten corner,” and that “to this date, ministers, generals, directors and even politicians of high stature have been charged but no member of the parliament has paid any price for their involvement in corruption.”
Reacting to this, MPs on Tuesday said they will not start the process of hearing plans from nominee ministers until Saleh has clarified his remarks.
They also warned that they will not approve the budget for the next fiscal year until this issue has been resolved.
This comes after Amrullah Saleh accused some members of parliament of widespread corruption at a Geneva meeting yesterday.
Ghani orders release of Pakistani prisoners in goodwill gesture
Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani’s decree ordering the release of a number of Pakistani prisoners.
Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul tweeted Monday night: “Welcome decree by Afghan President H.E. Ashraf Ghani for release of Pakistani prisoners who have completed their terms and are not able to pay fines or those nearing completion of their terms. Appreciate this humanitarian gesture.”
A copy of the decree signed on November 18, was obtained by Pajhwok Afghan News, and states that based on the article 64 of the constitution, a number of Pakistani prisoners jailed in the country would be released as a goodwill gesture for strengthening relations between the two neighbors.
The first article of the decree says that Pakistani inmates whose prison terms end in a month should be freed.
Those Pakistani inmates who were fined, but could not pay the fines and for that reason had prison terms extended, should also be released, the decree’s second article states.
According to the third article of the decree, the commission responsible for enforcing presidential decrees on prisoners’ forgiveness and their remission of terms, should also enforce this decree.
This decree will be enforced from November 20.
A number of Pakistani nationals are imprisoned for different crimes in Afghanistan, but the exact number is not known.
Afghans face paying a $15,000 bond for US visitor visa
The US announced Monday that it will introduce a six-month trial program from next month to force visitors from 23 countries, including Afghanistan, to post thousands of dollars as security before they enter the United States.
The aim, first spelled out in a presidential memorandum early last year, is to discourage travelers from countries with high rates of visa offenders from overstaying their business and tourism visas.
In an official document issued this week by the US State Department, Washington said: “The Pilot Program is designed to apply to nationals of specified countries with high overstay rates to serve as a diplomatic tool to encourage foreign governments to take all appropriate actions to ensure their nationals timely depart the United States after making temporary visits.”
The program will run for six months and “during that period, consular officers may require nonimmigrant visa applicants falling within the scope of the Pilot Program to post a bond in the amount of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 as a condition of visa issuance,” the official notice read.
“The amount of the bond, should a bond be appropriate, will be determined by the consular officer based on the circumstances of the visa applicant.”
The program does not apply to immigrant visas but targets business (B-1) and tourism (B-2) visas from 23 countries including Afghanistan and Iran.
