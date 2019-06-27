Ghani Emphasizes on State-to-State Relations in Pakistan

(Last Updated On: June 27, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday left Kabul for a two-day official visit to Islamabad where he met with Pakistani officials including Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Upon his arrival, the Afghan leader met with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During his visit with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Ghani said that he is visiting Pakistan based on a recommendation from the members of the Grand Consultative Peace Jirga in order to improve the relations of the two countries.

He added that the bilateral relations of the two countries must be based on mutual respect and state-to-state relations.

In addition, President Ghani hoped that his visit would have a positive outcome for the two countries.

During the visit, the President is accompanied by the Afghan finance minister, interior minister, national security advisor, the chief of National Directorate of Security, deputy foreign minister, and other officials and businessmen.

Ghani’s office said the visit would focus on boosting cooperation in areas from security and peace and reconciliation to trade and the economy.

Ghani is also expected to travel to Lahore where he will participate in a business forum attended by corporate representatives from both of the countries.

Recently, Pakistan hosted prominent Afghan politicians at a conference in Lahore city where they discussed the Afghan peace process and reconciliation with the Taliban insurgent group.