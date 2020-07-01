Latest News
Ghani doubts Taliban commitment to peace
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said that the Taliban has increased attacks against the Afghan forces following signing the Doha agreement with the United States.
Ghani visited Logar on Wednesday morning, leading a high-level government delegation to review the situation in the province.
During a meeting with provincial officials and tribal elders in the province, Ghani said the Taliban yet to stop violence against Afghan forces and that the group is not committed to bringing peace in the country.
President Ghani acknowledges that there are challenges to the peace process, but says these challenges will not stop people to achieve the peace.
“I want the bloodshed to end in the country. On Eid, the whole world said 400 Taliban prisoners should be released, but the Afghan government agreed to release 200 prisoners. But if the Taliban continue the war,” said President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani. “The Afghan people will stand up against them.”
Ghani further said the current security situation in Logar is unacceptable; emphasizing that serious measures will be taken to ensure the security of the Kabul-Gardez highway as well as the Azra district route in the province.
“The security of Logar linked to the security of the Kabul-Gardiz highway. The security of all districts must be ensured. All security agencies have been instructed to pay attention to this issue.”
Meanwhile, a number of Logar Provincial Council members say that the central government has neglected infrastructure, health, education, and security projects in the province. They called on the president to live up to his commitments.
President also pledged to invest in chromite extraction mine in the southeast of the country.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 31,836 with 774 deaths
Twenty-eight Coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said in a statement.
A COVID-19 updates surveillance released on Wednesday by the ministry shows that the death cases were recorded in Kabul (24), Nangarhar (2), Balkh (1), and Maidan Wardak (1).
It brings the total death fatalities to 774 in the country.
Meanwhile, 319 new confirmed cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.
The cases were registered as follows: Kabul 133, Herat 42, Kandahar 10, Balkh 8, Nangarhar 5, Takhar 14, Baghlan 5, Badghis 11, Logar 3, Wardak 2, Badakhshan 6, Laghman 1, Daikundi 56, Farah 21, Panjsher 1, Zabul 1.
The Health Ministry said that the total affected people reached to 31,836 in Afghanistan.
The surveillance indicates that 1,520 patients have recovered their health and fully discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 15,651.
There are 10,498,090 cases tested positive worldwide, with 511,851 deaths and 5,374,764 recoveries.
Latest News
Khalilzad, Central Asian Ministers discuss Afghan peace process
The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has discussed the Afghan peace process with Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian countries.
“Adam Boehler – CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation – and I wrapped up good meetings in Tashkent. Started the day with FM Kamilov and Special Rep Irgashev and then were joined by the Foreign Ministers that make up the remaining C5+1 (Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic),” Khalilzad said.
Khalilzad added that he discussed the latest on the peace process and the critical role Central Asia has played and will continue “to play in pursuit of peace; how it will benefit from peace with increased regional connectivity, trade, and development,” in the C5+1 meeting.
4/5 A stable and prosperous Afghanistan is critical for regional peace, security, and prosperity in Central Asia; a Central Asia made up of sovereign & independent states working together with Afghanistan bridging to South Asia is in the interest of the region and of the US.
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) July 1, 2020
“U.S. International Development Finance Corporation is prepared to invest in the region’s future,” Khalilzad tweeted.
Khalilzad further said that the US appreciates the cooperation and assistance of the C5+1.
“We will need to work together to promote and encourage a political settlement when intra-Afghan Negotiations begin. Work towards the shared goals of economic resilience, regional connectivity and integration starts now,” he added.
The US official stressed that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan is critical for regional peace, security, and prosperity in Central Asia; “a Central Asia made up of sovereign and independent states working together with Afghanistan bridging to South Asia is in the interest of the region and of the US.”
“We discussed investments in each country and cross-border opportunities. We also explored what a pooled, regional development fund might look like,” the US Envoy noted.
On June 30, Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov took part in C5+1 ministerial meeting. FMs of Central Asian countries and @SecPompeo discussed regional cooperation, security, economic sustainability, fight against COVID-19, peace process in Afghanistan and Aral Sea issues pic.twitter.com/OlWadqJvcK
— Uzbekistan MFA (@uzbekmfa) July 1, 2020
C5+1 is a format for dialogue and a platform for joint efforts to address common challenges faced by the United States and the five Central Asian states including Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. It complements bilateral relationships in the region, particularly in issue areas where regional approaches may provide a comparative advantage.
Latest News
19 killed after blast in medical clinic in Iran
At least 19 people were killed after a gas leak at a health clinic in Tehran, capital of Iran, caused an explosion.
The incident happened at around 9 p.m. local time on Tuesday.
Peyman Saberian, head of Tehran’s emergency services, has told Iranian Fars News that six others were wounded in the incident.
Tehran Deputy Governor Hamid Reza Goudarzi told state television (IRIB) that a gas leak caused the explosions.
Iranian officials have told media that the firefighters had contained the fire and all remains were evacuated from the building.
A fire touched off by the blast has been extinguished, Jalal Maleki, the Tehran Fire Department spokesman said on state TV.
The private clinic had 25 employees inside at the time of the explosion.
Videos were posted on social media showing people nearby clinic rushed into the scene and the aftermath of the incident.
Zerbena: contracts to extract oil from Amu river terminated
Morning News Show: Concerns on war being intensified in Afghanistan
Ghani doubts Taliban commitment to peace
Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 31,836 with 774 deaths
Khalilzad, Central Asian Ministers discuss Afghan peace process
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
Updates on protests over George Floyd’s killing – USA
Covid-19 impacts; Afghanistan’s exports on hold
Dr. Ayaz Niazi’s assassination triggers queries
Fruit production sees 30 percent increase in Balkh – officials
Zerbena: contracts to extract oil from Amu river terminated
Morning News Show: Concerns on war being intensified in Afghanistan
Tahawol: US Secretary of State talks with Mullah Baradar
Morning News Show: lack of ventilators in Helmand
Tahawol: new efforts in Afghan peace process
Trending
- Business4 days ago
Senior Central Bank officials dismissal against law: lawyers
- Latest News5 days ago
Afghan gov’t weakened ahead of talks with Taliban: US watchdog
- Latest News4 days ago
29 Taliban militants killed in Kandahar, Helmand
- Latest News4 days ago
US finalizing plan to withdraw 4,000 soldiers from Afghanistan
- COVID-194 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 165 new cases, total 30,616
- Programmes5 days ago
Tahawol: UN concerned about ISIS threat in Afghanistan
- Latest News3 days ago
9 Taliban militants killed, 5 wounded in Paktia Clash
- Latest News4 days ago
Intra-Afghan talks inch closer, total 3,895 Taliban prisoners released to date