Ghani, Dostum Differences Remain in Place

(Last Updated On: September 11, 2018 8:30 pm)

As the First-Vice President, Abdul Rashid Dostum returned to country after 14-months of self-exile from Turkey, but he still rarely attends the Ministerial Council and other important sessions.

Sources close to Gen. Dostum say President Ghani has not stood by his commitments and failed to fulfill promises to give back the authorities of the first Vice-President.

“It is not acceptable, there is still monopolistic view. The authorities of first Vice-Presidentare not given to him so far. The commitments have not been fulfilled yet,” Abdullah Qaraqul, deputy of Junbish Milli party said.

Release of Nezamuddin Qaisari, retake of authorities as the first Vice-President, end of being prosecuted over Ahmad Ishchi’s case, and stopping anti-government protest in northern provinces were the main issues of agreement between the Presidential Palace and Gen. Dostum.

“The first Vice-President should respond that why he does not attend his office? The differences should be solved,” Nazir Ahmad Zai, a Member of Parliament asserted.

In the meantime, the inhabitants of Faryab province urge the government to fulfill its commitments. They also called on Gen. Dostum to visit the Faryab and Jawzjan provinces for betterment of providing the security.

“All of our demands were not just the return of Gen. Dostum. There are no changes in the security of Faryab province,” Zainuddin Abedi, head of Faryab civil society added.

On the other hand, the Presidential Palace refused to respond regarding the issue after repeated contacts by Ariananews reporter.

This comes as Gen. Dostum at the time of returning the country has warned to leave the country again if the commitments would not be fulfilled.