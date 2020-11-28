Latest News
Ghani discusses power transmission issues with Turkmen counterpart
President Ashraf Ghani and his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on Saturday discussed a number of issues, on the phone, including the transmission of power from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, said the Presidential Palace in a series of tweets.
During the phone conversation, both sides agreed that Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) should meet with Turkmenistan officials over the transmission of power and to finalize the details allowing the process to move forward.
Turkman president said that they had funded the construction of a mosque in Aqeena that will be inaugurated soon,
Ghani meanwhile said that the Afghan Minister of Haj and Religious Affairs will represent Afghanistan at the inauguration ceremony.
According to the Palace, both sides also discussed strengthening bilateral relations, mutual cooperation, and regional projects.
Featured
Khamenei promises retaliation for killing of Iranian scientist
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday Tehran would retaliate over the killing of the country’s top nuclear scientist, who the West claimed was heading up a secret nuclear weapons program for Iran.
Khamenei said in a statement scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh had been killed “by brutal mercenaries”.
“Two important issues should be seriously put on the agenda by all those involved, first, the pursuit of this crime and the definitive punishment of its perpetrators and commanders, and second, the pursuit of the martyr’s (Fakhrizadeh) scientific and technical efforts in all the areas in which he was involved.
Khamenei who has said Tehran never sought nuclear arms and pledged in his statement to continue the work of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who died on Friday after gunmen ambushed him in his car near Tehran.
Reuters reported that the killing, which Iran’s president was swift to blame on Israel, threatens to spark a new Middle East confrontation in the final weeks of US President Donald Trump’s term.
It could also complicate any efforts by President-elect Joe Biden to revive a detente with Tehran that was forged when he was in Barack Obama’s administration. Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 international nuclear pact agreed with Tehran.
Israel’s N12 news channel meanwhile said Israeli embassies around the world had been put on high alert after the Iranian threats of retaliation.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told a televised cabinet meeting that Iran would respond “at the proper time.”
“Once again, the evil hands of Global Arrogance and the Zionist mercenaries were stained with the blood of an Iranian son,” he said, using terms officials employ to refer to Israel.
Israel has declined to comment on the killing. The White House, Pentagon, US State Department and CIA also declined to comment, as did Biden’s transition team, Reuters reported.
Featured
Kabul doctor arrested for raping 10-year-old boy
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Saturday morning that a Kabul doctor has been arrested and charged with sexual assault after allegedly raping a 10-year-old boy.
Saleh said in his daily report on Facebook, after the 6.30am security meeting, that he has discussed the issue with the Ministry of Public Health and requested the doctor’s license to practice be revoked.
Saleh said the doctor, named Sifat Assadullah, son of Azizullah, had worked at the Zulfiqar Hospital but that he will be barred from ever practicing medicine again.
Saleh also said Kabul police had arrested three kidnappers in the Karte Parwan area in Kabul. He said the gang had kidnapped a 55-year-old man and had demanded ransom money for his return.
However, the hostage was killed. He said the victim’s family had asked for privacy in the wake of the man’s death and that no further details be released.
Saleh also reported that in the past forty-eight hours, Kabul’s National Security Directorate (NDS) had 11 members of the Taliban and ISIS groups, including an 11-year-old boy.
“Among these 11 people is an under-age young man named Idris, who was encouraged and groomed by the Taliban to be a suicide bomber.
“Fortunately, a disaster was prevented. Idris’s father was also arrested for hiding his son’s affiliation with the Taliban.” He said the family lives in PD5 of Kabul.
In a report back on the Kabul University attack earlier this month, Saleh said the NDS has asked for more time for their investigations.
Saleh indicated he was not withholding information on the case but said: “My commitment to the people of Afghanistan is that from now on, the cases that are completed are no longer private and will be given to the people uncensored.
“People have the right to access basic information about terrorism and the crimes committed by Taliban and others.”
Saleh’s meetings with security chiefs take place every morning at 6.30am where the First Vice President is addressed on progress being made in open cases and of arrests and other achievements by security forces in the preceding 24 hours.
These meetings are part of Saleh’s plan to clean up Kabul and rid the city of criminals and terrorists.
Latest News
Wolesi Jirga approves mid-year fiscal budget
Despite differences of opinions among members of parliament in the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) MPs on Saturday approved the mid-year budget.
This comes after some MPs argued that money was being embezzled during the distribution phase.
They said this was happening when money was transferred between departments.
In line with this they have sought clarification on embezzlement claims.
