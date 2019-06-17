Ghani Discusses Peace, Election with Top UK Officials in London

(Last Updated On: June 17, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani on Monday met with two top British officials in London where they discussed regional connectivity, elections, and the Afghan peace process, the presidential palace said.

Ghani has held separate meetings with UK’s Secretary of State for International Development and UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs in London at his residence.

The Afghan leader has requested UK officials to help Afghan electoral institutions in monitoring and observing the upcoming presidential elections for ensuring transparency.

In addition, he has discussed “how the UK government could play a constructive role in the Afghan peace process in terms of unifying all the voices who want a political solution for the Afghan conflict”.

The UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs has told that his country will do anything it could for the peace process to succeed, adding that the UK government will continue to work with Afghanistan for fostering and strengthening democracy in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, the UK Secretary of State for International Development has pledged on behalf of the UK government to further its humanitarian aid in Afghanistan by £130 million.