Ghani discusses peace, aid with German FM

(Last Updated On: April 30, 2021)

President Ashraf Ghani met with Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Kabul Thursday and discussed the Afghan peace process and bilateral relations, said the Presidential Palace (ARG) in a tweet.

“Mr. Maas stressed that despite the withdrawal of the German troops from Afghanistan, Germany remains committed to the government and people of Afghanistan,” added ARG.

Meanwhile, the German Foreign Minister said in a series of tweets that Afghanistan still needs international aid.

Germany’s foreign minister said: “Even the Taliban know this wounded country is in massive need of international aid. This will most certainly end if the Taliban reverses what has been achieved in Afghanistan in terms of human rights and democratic standards.”

Maas added that it’s important “to send the clear message to the Afghan government: We will continue to support Afghanistan.”

According to Maas a lot has been achieved in Afghanistan from life expectancy to the issue of girls being able to go to school.

He said that this is also the result of the engagement of the German government which has ensured greater security.

Reporter: Bais Hayat